Incremental Sales to Drive the Ambulance Cots Market from 2018 to 2026

Ambulance Cots are emergency patient-handling devices designed for transporting patients in a ground-based ambulance. The ambulance cots are for professional use by a minimum of two trained operators. Ambulance Cots help to reduce the stress and strain to EMS personnel during the loading and unloading of a cot. Ambulance cot device includes a base for mounting to an emergency vehicle deck, a rail mounted for linear movement along the base, and an arm, which is configured to engage a cot, mounted for linear movement along the rail from a retracted position to an extended position.

Ambulance Cots Market: Drivers and Restraint

Increase in the number of road accidents and rising geriatric & bariatric population are driving the global ambulance cots market. In addition, the surge in advancements in technology, such as automation in emergency stretchers is also expected to drive ambulance cots market. Factors such as favorable government policies, increase in research and development and technological advancement also boost the growth of ambulance cots market. On the other hand, lack of training provided to the caregivers, high cost of devices, and its maintenance limits the growth of global ambulance cots market.

Ambulance Cots Market: Segmentation

The global market for Ambulance Cots is segmented by product type, end user, and geography:

Based on Product type, Ambulance Cots is segmented into following: Manual Powered

Based on End User, Ambulance Cots is segmented into following: Fire Ambulance Disaster Ambulance Hospital Ambulance

Based on Geography, Ambulance Cots is segmented into North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific excluding China China The Middle East & Africa



Ambulance Cots Market: Overview

Powered ambulance cots are recommending as the replacement to the existing manual cots. While power-assisted cots have been shown to reduce back injuries, there is still a lifting component involved in loading the cot into the ambulance. The Emergency Medical Service industry is already moving towards a power loading capability, and purchase of a power-assist cot without some sort of power loading capability would require a significant further expenditure in the near future. Injury reduction benefits due to its self-loading characteristics fuel the growth of ambulance cots market. Moreover, technological advancements in an ambulance related equipment market are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the ambulance cots market growth during the forecast period.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the rates of musculoskeletal injuries from overexertion in healthcare occupations are highest in all the U.S. Similarly, as per the reports_bk_01_01_2020 of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the rate of overexertion injuries averaged across all industries was 33 per 10,000 full-time workers in 2014.

Based on Product type, Ambulance Cots is segmented into manual and powered.

Based on the end user, Ambulance Cots market is classified into Fire Ambulance, Disaster Ambulance And Hospital Ambulance.

Ambulance Cots Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, global ambulance cots market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe will continue to dominate the global Ambulance Cots market in term of revenue. Furthermore, increasing adaptation of powered ambulance cots is expected to result in higher demand for overall ambulance cots market globally during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in global Ambulance Cots market due to government initiatives for improving the quality of patient care and decent work culture for caregivers employed in healthcare settings.

Ambulance Cots Market: Key Market Participants

The key market players in the global Ambulance Cots market include Ferno EMS Stryker Corporation and others. Most of the companies sell their products through the medical equipment distributors that operate in different regions and therefore account for substantial competition with respect to the distribution network and market presence.

