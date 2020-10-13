Global Surgical Sponge market:Competitive Landscape & Key Player Tactics|Molnlycke, BSN medical, Medline

Los Angeles, United State – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Surgical Sponge market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Surgical Sponge market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Surgical Sponge market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.
Major Key Manufacturers of Surgical Sponge Market are: , Medtronic, Molnlycke, BSN medical, Medline, Cardinal Health, Hartmann, Lohmann & Rauscher, Ahlstrom, Owens & Minor, B. Braun, McKESSON, Zhende Medical, Winner Medical, JianErKang, Hakuzo, Deroyal, Allmed Medical, ASC, Crosstex, Kettenbach, Dukal, Texpol, Medicom
The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Surgical Sponge market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Surgical Sponge market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Surgical Sponge market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.
Global Surgical Sponge Market by Type Segments:
, the Surgical Sponge market is segmented into, Cotton Gauze Sponges, Nonwoven Sponges, X-Ray Detectable Sponges, Others
Global Surgical Sponge Market by Application Segments:
Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center, Pharmacy
Table of Contents
Table of Contents 1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Top Surgical Sponge Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Surgical Sponge Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)
1.3.2 Cotton Gauze Sponges
1.3.3 Nonwoven Sponges
1.3.4 X-Ray Detectable Sponges
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Surgical Sponge Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Hospital
1.4.3 Clinic
1.4.4 Ambulatory Surgery Center
1.4.5 Pharmacy
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective
2.1 Global Surgical Sponge Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.1 Global Surgical Sponge Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.2 Global Surgical Sponge Sales (2015-2026)
2.2 Surgical Sponge Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Surgical Sponge Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Surgical Sponge Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Surgical Sponge Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.4 Surgical Sponge Industry Trends
2.4.1 Surgical Sponge Market Top Trends
2.4.2 Market Drivers
2.4.3 Surgical Sponge Market Challenges 2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Surgical Sponge Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Surgical Sponge Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)
3.1.1 Global Surgical Sponge Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Surgical Sponge Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Surgical Sponge Sales in 2019
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Surgical Sponge by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Surgical Sponge Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Surgical Sponge Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Surgical Sponge Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Surgical Sponge as of 2019)
3.4 Global Surgical Sponge Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Surgical Sponge Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Surgical Sponge Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Surgical Sponge Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Surgical Sponge Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Surgical Sponge Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Surgical Sponge Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Surgical Sponge Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.1 Global Surgical Sponge Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Surgical Sponge Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Surgical Sponge Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.4 Surgical Sponge Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Surgical Sponge Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Surgical Sponge Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Surgical Sponge Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Surgical Sponge Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.4 Surgical Sponge Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Surgical Sponge Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Surgical Sponge Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Surgical Sponge Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.4 Surgical Sponge Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Surgical Sponge Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America Surgical Sponge Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America Surgical Sponge Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America Surgical Sponge Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America Surgical Sponge Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America Surgical Sponge Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Surgical Sponge Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe Surgical Sponge Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe Surgical Sponge Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe Surgical Sponge Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe Surgical Sponge Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe Surgical Sponge Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Surgical Sponge Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific Surgical Sponge Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Surgical Sponge Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Surgical Sponge Breakdown Data by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Surgical Sponge Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Surgical Sponge Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Surgical Sponge Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Latin America Surgical Sponge Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Latin America Surgical Sponge Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Latin America Surgical Sponge Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Latin America Surgical Sponge Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Latin America Surgical Sponge Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Sponge Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Sponge Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa Surgical Sponge Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Sponge Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Sponge Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
10.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Medtronic
11.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information
11.1.2 Medtronic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.1.3 Medtronic Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Medtronic Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.1.5 Medtronic SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Medtronic Recent Developments
11.2 Molnlycke
11.2.1 Molnlycke Corporation Information
11.2.2 Molnlycke Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.2.3 Molnlycke Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Molnlycke Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.2.5 Molnlycke SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Molnlycke Recent Developments
11.3 BSN medical
11.3.1 BSN medical Corporation Information
11.3.2 BSN medical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.3.3 BSN medical Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 BSN medical Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.3.5 BSN medical SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 BSN medical Recent Developments
11.4 Medline
11.4.1 Medline Corporation Information
11.4.2 Medline Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.4.3 Medline Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Medline Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.4.5 Medline SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Medline Recent Developments
11.5 Cardinal Health
11.5.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information
11.5.2 Cardinal Health Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.5.3 Cardinal Health Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Cardinal Health Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.5.5 Cardinal Health SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Cardinal Health Recent Developments
11.6 Hartmann
11.6.1 Hartmann Corporation Information
11.6.2 Hartmann Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.6.3 Hartmann Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Hartmann Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.6.5 Hartmann SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Hartmann Recent Developments
11.7 Lohmann & Rauscher
11.7.1 Lohmann & Rauscher Corporation Information
11.7.2 Lohmann & Rauscher Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.7.3 Lohmann & Rauscher Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Lohmann & Rauscher Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.7.5 Lohmann & Rauscher SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Lohmann & Rauscher Recent Developments
11.8 Ahlstrom
11.8.1 Ahlstrom Corporation Information
11.8.2 Ahlstrom Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.8.3 Ahlstrom Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Ahlstrom Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.8.5 Ahlstrom SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Ahlstrom Recent Developments
11.9 Owens & Minor
11.9.1 Owens & Minor Corporation Information
11.9.2 Owens & Minor Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.9.3 Owens & Minor Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Owens & Minor Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.9.5 Owens & Minor SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Owens & Minor Recent Developments
11.10 B. Braun
11.10.1 B. Braun Corporation Information
11.10.2 B. Braun Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.10.3 B. Braun Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 B. Braun Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.10.5 B. Braun SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 B. Braun Recent Developments
11.11 McKESSON
11.11.1 McKESSON Corporation Information
11.11.2 McKESSON Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.11.3 McKESSON Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.11.4 McKESSON Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.11.5 McKESSON SWOT Analysis
11.11.6 McKESSON Recent Developments
11.12 Zhende Medical
11.12.1 Zhende Medical Corporation Information
11.12.2 Zhende Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.12.3 Zhende Medical Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Zhende Medical Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.12.5 Zhende Medical SWOT Analysis
11.12.6 Zhende Medical Recent Developments
11.13 Winner Medical
11.13.1 Winner Medical Corporation Information
11.13.2 Winner Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.13.3 Winner Medical Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Winner Medical Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.13.5 Winner Medical SWOT Analysis
11.13.6 Winner Medical Recent Developments
11.14 JianErKang
11.14.1 JianErKang Corporation Information
11.14.2 JianErKang Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.14.3 JianErKang Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 JianErKang Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.14.5 JianErKang SWOT Analysis
11.14.6 JianErKang Recent Developments
11.15 Hakuzo
11.15.1 Hakuzo Corporation Information
11.15.2 Hakuzo Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.15.3 Hakuzo Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Hakuzo Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.15.5 Hakuzo SWOT Analysis
11.15.6 Hakuzo Recent Developments
11.16 Deroyal
11.16.1 Deroyal Corporation Information
11.16.2 Deroyal Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.16.3 Deroyal Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Deroyal Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.16.5 Deroyal SWOT Analysis
11.16.6 Deroyal Recent Developments
11.17 Allmed Medical
11.17.1 Allmed Medical Corporation Information
11.17.2 Allmed Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.17.3 Allmed Medical Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Allmed Medical Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.17.5 Allmed Medical SWOT Analysis
11.17.6 Allmed Medical Recent Developments
11.18 ASC
11.18.1 ASC Corporation Information
11.18.2 ASC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.18.3 ASC Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 ASC Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.18.5 ASC SWOT Analysis
11.18.6 ASC Recent Developments
11.19 Crosstex
11.19.1 Crosstex Corporation Information
11.19.2 Crosstex Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.19.3 Crosstex Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Crosstex Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.19.5 Crosstex SWOT Analysis
11.19.6 Crosstex Recent Developments
11.20 Kettenbach
11.20.1 Kettenbach Corporation Information
11.20.2 Kettenbach Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.20.3 Kettenbach Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Kettenbach Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.20.5 Kettenbach SWOT Analysis
11.20.6 Kettenbach Recent Developments
11.21 Dukal
11.21.1 Dukal Corporation Information
11.21.2 Dukal Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.21.3 Dukal Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Dukal Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.21.5 Dukal SWOT Analysis
11.21.6 Dukal Recent Developments
11.22 Texpol
11.22.1 Texpol Corporation Information
11.22.2 Texpol Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.22.3 Texpol Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.22.4 Texpol Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.22.5 Texpol SWOT Analysis
11.22.6 Texpol Recent Developments
11.23 Medicom
11.23.1 Medicom Corporation Information
11.23.2 Medicom Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.23.3 Medicom Surgical Sponge Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.23.4 Medicom Surgical Sponge Products and Services
11.23.5 Medicom SWOT Analysis
11.23.6 Medicom Recent Developments 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Supply Chain Analysis 12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 Surgical Sponge Sales Channels
12.2.2 Surgical Sponge Distributors
12.3 Surgical Sponge Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1 Global Surgical Sponge Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.1.1 Global Surgical Sponge Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global Surgical Sponge Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.1 North America Surgical Sponge Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.2 North America Surgical Sponge Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.3 North America Surgical Sponge Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.1 Europe Surgical Sponge Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.2 Europe Surgical Sponge Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.3 Europe Surgical Sponge Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.1 Asia Pacific Surgical Sponge Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.2 Asia Pacific Surgical Sponge Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.3 Asia Pacific Surgical Sponge Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.1 Latin America Surgical Sponge Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.2 Latin America Surgical Sponge Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.3 Latin America Surgical Sponge Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast
13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Sponge Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Sponge Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Surgical Sponge Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
Why to Buy this Report?
- Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Surgical Sponge market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables
- Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Surgical Sponge market, its segments, and sub-segments
- Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers
- Thorough evaluation of key regional Surgical Sponge markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors
- Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Surgical Sponge market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment
The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Surgical Sponge market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Surgical Sponge market.
