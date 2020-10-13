Global Rare Earth Polishing Powder Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Rare Earth Polishing Powder market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rare Earth Polishing Powder market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Rare earth polishing powder, is also called Cerium Polishing Powder and Cerium Oxide Polishing Powder, which mainly contains cerium oxide. It reacts with the surface to produce a complex Cerium-Oxygen-Silica compound softer than glass, this softer surface layer is easily used to produce final surface. Rare earth polishing powder is widely applied in jewelry and diamond, flat glass, CRT, LCD, TFT glass, mirrors, glasses, optical glass, lens, etc.

There is no doubt that China is the largest producer of rare earth polishing powder. In 2017, China produced 27553 MT rare earth powder, holding 80.30% market share globally. However, it should be noticed that the capacity utilization rate in China is low due to the oversupply. The average utilization is below 30%. As for consumption, China is the largest consumers with 89.83% share in 2017. Europe is the follower, with 1814 MT rare earth polishing powder being consumed.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rare Earth Polishing Powder Market

In 2019, the global Rare Earth Polishing Powder market size was US$ 163.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 272.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Rare Earth Polishing Powder Scope and Market Size

Rare Earth Polishing Powder market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rare Earth Polishing Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Rare Earth Polishing Powder market is segmented into

High Ce Polishing Powder

Middle Ce Polishing Powder

Low Ce Polishing Powder

Segment by Application, the Rare Earth Polishing Powder market is segmented into

Crystal

Display Panels

Flat Glass

Optical Glass

Consumer Electronics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Rare Earth Polishing Powder Market Share Analysis

Rare Earth Polishing Powder market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Rare Earth Polishing Powder product introduction, recent developments, Rare Earth Polishing Powder sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Solvay

Universal Photonics

Showa Chemical

AMG

RCMPA

Northern Rare Earth Group

Huaming Gona

Jiaxin

Rongruida

AGC

Grish

Baotou Hailiang

