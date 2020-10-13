Global Rare Earth Polishing Powder Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Rare Earth Polishing Powder market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rare Earth Polishing Powder market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Rare earth polishing powder, is also called Cerium Polishing Powder and Cerium Oxide Polishing Powder, which mainly contains cerium oxide. It reacts with the surface to produce a complex Cerium-Oxygen-Silica compound softer than glass, this softer surface layer is easily used to produce final surface. Rare earth polishing powder is widely applied in jewelry and diamond, flat glass, CRT, LCD, TFT glass, mirrors, glasses, optical glass, lens, etc.
There is no doubt that China is the largest producer of rare earth polishing powder. In 2017, China produced 27553 MT rare earth powder, holding 80.30% market share globally. However, it should be noticed that the capacity utilization rate in China is low due to the oversupply. The average utilization is below 30%. As for consumption, China is the largest consumers with 89.83% share in 2017. Europe is the follower, with 1814 MT rare earth polishing powder being consumed.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rare Earth Polishing Powder Market
The global Rare Earth Polishing Powder market size is projected to reach US$ 272.7 million by 2026, from US$ 176.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Rare Earth Polishing Powder Scope and Segment
The global Rare Earth Polishing Powder market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rare Earth Polishing Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
High Ce Polishing Powder
Middle Ce Polishing Powder
Low Ce Polishing Powder
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Crystal
Display Panels
Flat Glass
Optical Glass
Consumer Electronics
Others
Competitive Landscape:
The report provides a list of all the key players in the Rare Earth Polishing Powder market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.
The Rare Earth Polishing Powder key manufacturers in this market include:
Solvay
Universal Photonics
Showa Chemical
AMG
RCMPA
Northern Rare Earth Group
Huaming Gona
Jiaxin
Rongruida
AGC
Grish
Baotou Hailiang
