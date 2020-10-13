Global DDGS market: Market Shares and Growth Strategies of Key Participants|Valero, Pacific Ethanol, Green Plains Inc.

Los Angeles, United State – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global DDGS market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global DDGS market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global DDGS market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of DDGS Market are: POET, Archer-Daniel Midland, Valero, Pacific Ethanol, Green Plains Inc., Flint Hills Resources, COFCO Biochemical, SDIC Bio Jilin, CHS Inc, Greenfield Global, Jilin Fuel Alcohol, Alcogroup, CropEnergies, Pannonia Bio, Husky Energy, Ace Ethanol, Envien Group, Manildra Group, United Petroleum, Essentica DDGS

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global DDGS market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global DDGS market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global DDGS market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global DDGS Market by Type Segments:

, Ordinary Grade (Protein Content below 30%), Premium Grade (Protein Content above 30%) DDGS

Global DDGS Market by Application Segments:

, Ruminant Feed, Swine Feed, Poultry Feed, Others

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 DDGS Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key DDGS Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global DDGS Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ordinary Grade (Protein Content below 30%)

1.4.3 Premium Grade (Protein Content above 30%) 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global DDGS Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Ruminant Feed

1.5.3 Swine Feed

1.5.4 Poultry Feed

1.5.5 Others 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global DDGS Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global DDGS Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global DDGS Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global DDGS, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global DDGS Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global DDGS Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global DDGS Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 DDGS Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 DDGS Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 DDGS Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 DDGS Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 DDGS Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 DDGS Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global DDGS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by DDGS Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global DDGS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 DDGS Price by Manufacturers 3.4 DDGS Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 DDGS Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers DDGS Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into DDGS Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global DDGS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global DDGS Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global DDGS Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 DDGS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global DDGS Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global DDGS Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global DDGS Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 DDGS Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global DDGS Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global DDGS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global DDGS Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global DDGS Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 DDGS Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 DDGS Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global DDGS Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global DDGS Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global DDGS Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America DDGS by Country

6.1.1 North America DDGS Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America DDGS Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada 6.2 North America DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Type 6.3 North America DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe 7.1 Europe DDGS by Country

7.1.1 Europe DDGS Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe DDGS Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia 7.2 Europe DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Type 7.3 Europe DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific DDGS by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific DDGS Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific DDGS Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam 8.2 Asia Pacific DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Type 8.3 Asia Pacific DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America DDGS by Country

9.1.1 Latin America DDGS Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America DDGS Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina 9.2 Central & South America DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Type 9.3 Central & South America DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa 10.1 Middle East and Africa DDGS by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa DDGS Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa DDGS Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE 10.2 Middle East and Africa DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Type 10.3 Middle East and Africa DDGS Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles 11.1 POET

11.1.1 POET Corporation Information

11.1.2 POET Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 POET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 POET DDGS Products Offered

11.1.5 POET Related Developments 11.2 Archer-Daniel Midland

11.2.1 Archer-Daniel Midland Corporation Information

11.2.2 Archer-Daniel Midland Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Archer-Daniel Midland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Archer-Daniel Midland DDGS Products Offered

11.2.5 Archer-Daniel Midland Related Developments 11.3 Valero

11.3.1 Valero Corporation Information

11.3.2 Valero Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Valero Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Valero DDGS Products Offered

11.3.5 Valero Related Developments 11.4 Pacific Ethanol

11.4.1 Pacific Ethanol Corporation Information

11.4.2 Pacific Ethanol Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Pacific Ethanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Pacific Ethanol DDGS Products Offered

11.4.5 Pacific Ethanol Related Developments 11.5 Green Plains Inc.

11.5.1 Green Plains Inc. Corporation Information

11.5.2 Green Plains Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Green Plains Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Green Plains Inc. DDGS Products Offered

11.5.5 Green Plains Inc. Related Developments 11.6 Flint Hills Resources

11.6.1 Flint Hills Resources Corporation Information

11.6.2 Flint Hills Resources Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Flint Hills Resources Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Flint Hills Resources DDGS Products Offered

11.6.5 Flint Hills Resources Related Developments 11.7 COFCO Biochemical

11.7.1 COFCO Biochemical Corporation Information

11.7.2 COFCO Biochemical Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 COFCO Biochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 COFCO Biochemical DDGS Products Offered

11.7.5 COFCO Biochemical Related Developments 11.8 SDIC Bio Jilin

11.8.1 SDIC Bio Jilin Corporation Information

11.8.2 SDIC Bio Jilin Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 SDIC Bio Jilin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 SDIC Bio Jilin DDGS Products Offered

11.8.5 SDIC Bio Jilin Related Developments 11.9 CHS Inc

11.9.1 CHS Inc Corporation Information

11.9.2 CHS Inc Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 CHS Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 CHS Inc DDGS Products Offered

11.9.5 CHS Inc Related Developments 11.10 Greenfield Global

11.10.1 Greenfield Global Corporation Information

11.10.2 Greenfield Global Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Greenfield Global Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Greenfield Global DDGS Products Offered

11.12.1 Alcogroup Corporation Information

11.12.2 Alcogroup Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Alcogroup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Alcogroup Products Offered

11.12.5 Alcogroup Related Developments 11.13 CropEnergies

11.13.1 CropEnergies Corporation Information

11.13.2 CropEnergies Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 CropEnergies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 CropEnergies Products Offered

11.13.5 CropEnergies Related Developments 11.14 Pannonia Bio

11.14.1 Pannonia Bio Corporation Information

11.14.2 Pannonia Bio Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Pannonia Bio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Pannonia Bio Products Offered

11.14.5 Pannonia Bio Related Developments 11.15 Husky Energy

11.15.1 Husky Energy Corporation Information

11.15.2 Husky Energy Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Husky Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Husky Energy Products Offered

11.15.5 Husky Energy Related Developments 11.16 Ace Ethanol

11.16.1 Ace Ethanol Corporation Information

11.16.2 Ace Ethanol Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Ace Ethanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Ace Ethanol Products Offered

11.16.5 Ace Ethanol Related Developments 11.17 Envien Group

11.17.1 Envien Group Corporation Information

11.17.2 Envien Group Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Envien Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Envien Group Products Offered

11.17.5 Envien Group Related Developments 11.18 Manildra Group

11.18.1 Manildra Group Corporation Information

11.18.2 Manildra Group Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Manildra Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Manildra Group Products Offered

11.18.5 Manildra Group Related Developments 11.19 United Petroleum

11.19.1 United Petroleum Corporation Information

11.19.2 United Petroleum Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 United Petroleum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 United Petroleum Products Offered

11.19.5 United Petroleum Related Developments 11.20 Essentica

11.20.1 Essentica Corporation Information

11.20.2 Essentica Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Essentica Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Essentica Products Offered

11.20.5 Essentica Related Developments 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026) 12.1 DDGS Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global DDGS Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global DDGS Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026 12.2 North America DDGS Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: DDGS Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: DDGS Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: DDGS Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 12.3 Europe DDGS Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: DDGS Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: DDGS Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: DDGS Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 12.4 Asia Pacific DDGS Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: DDGS Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: DDGS Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: DDGS Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 12.5 Latin America DDGS Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: DDGS Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: DDGS Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: DDGS Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 12.6 Middle East and Africa DDGS Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: DDGS Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: DDGS Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: DDGS Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key DDGS Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 DDGS Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis 14.3.1 Sales Channels 14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology 16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

