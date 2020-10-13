Global Concrete Dams Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Concrete Dams market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Concrete Dams market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Concrete Dams market. The key raw materials for concrete dams are concrete itself and steel reinforcement. Design of a concrete dam depends on the purpose of the dam and the configuration of the site where it will be built. The concrete gravity dam has weight as its strength. A cross section of this dam looks like a triangle, and the wide base is about three-fourths of the height of the dam. Water in the reservoir upstream of the dam pushes horizontally against the dam, and the weight of the gravity dam pushes downward to counteract the water pressure. The concrete buttress dam also uses its weight to resist the water force. However, it is narrower and has buttresses at the base or toe of the dam on the downstream side. These buttresses may be narrow walls extending out from the face of the dam, much like the “flying buttresses” supporting cathedral walls or a single buttress rather like a short dam may be built along the width of the toe of the dam.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Concrete Dams, including gravity dam, buttress dam and arch dam. And gravity dam is the main type for Concrete Dams, and the gravity dam reached a sales value of approximately 2534.92 M USD in 2017, with 67.08% of global sales value. Concrete Dams technology is not much mature now, and new enterprises can’t surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The global Concrete Dams market size is projected to reach US$ 4655 million by 2026, from US$ 4061.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Concrete Dams Scope and Segment

The global Concrete Dams market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Concrete Dams market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

by Type, the market is primarily split into

Roller Compacted Concrete Dam

Normal Concrete Dam

Prefabricated Concrete Dam

by Application, this report covers the following segments

Gravity Dam

Arch Dam

Massive Head Buttress Dam

Global Concrete Dams market: regional analysis, the major regions covered in the report are:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

The Concrete Dams key players in this market include:

China Three Gorges Corporation

WAPDA

POWERCHINA

Kalehan Energy Generation

Salini Impregilo

Iran Water and Power Resources Development Co.

Khatam-al-Anbiya (KAA)

UJVNL

Sabir Co.

