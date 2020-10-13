Global Cold Rolled Silicon Steel Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Cold Rolled Silicon Steel Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cold Rolled Silicon Steel Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cold rolling is used to further treat hot rolled steel sheet to increase its strength and its strength-to-weight ratio and enable it to hold tighter tolerances during fabricating and machining. In addition, cold rolling is used to smooth and finish the surface of hot rolled steel. The processes used to improve the surface finish and to size the cold rolled sheet more precisely include chemical or mechanical descaling and cold rolling or polishing. It also increases its strength and hardness because it is performed at room temperature and below the recrystallization temperature.

The global Cold Rolled Silicon Steel market size is projected to reach US$ 24400 million by 2026, from US$ 20550 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.

The global Cold Rolled Silicon Steel market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cold Rolled Silicon Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

For regions, Asia, especially China, is the largest production and consumption region, followed by Europe and US. Japan and Korea also play important rule in the market, large quantity of Cold rolled silicon steel is exported to the world every year. This situation will not change in the short term. The production of cold rolled silicon steel, shows a high concentration, moreover and the core technology of production process held in several giant companies.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Cold Rolled Silicon Steel market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Cold Rolled Silicon Steel market are

China Baowu Steel Group

POSCO

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

ArcelorMittal

Shougang Group

Hyundai Steel

Ansteel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Benxi Steel Group

Hesteel Group

United States Steel Corporation

Nucor Corporation

China Steel Corporation (CSC)

Shagang Group

Steel Authority of India Limited

Tata Steel

NLMK Group

Maanshan Steel

ThyssenKrupp

JSW Steel Ltd

Valin Steel Group

Segment by Type

Oriented Silicon Steel

Non-oriented Silicon Steel

Segment by Application

Transformer

Power Generator

Electric Motor

Other

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Cold Rolled Silicon Steel market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

