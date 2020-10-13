Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

BGT (Backside Grinding Tape) is used to protect the wafer surface during back grinding after the IC is formed on the wafer. Attached on the circuit surface, it prevents damages to the circuit surface and pollutions to the wafer surface and improves the grinding accuracy of the wafer. Especially, it can perfectly protect the wafer pattern surface and the chip during the manufacturing process with its excellent physical and chemical properties. With developments of jumbo-sized and thinned wafer and high-bumped wafer, the function required to the BG tape are (1) low contamination levels, (2) highly close contact to wafer-, and (3) easiness of peeling.

At present, the Back Grinding Tapes industry is generally at a more advanced level in Japan, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan. Meanwhile, Japan companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. There are major two classification of Back Grinding Tapes in this report, UV Type BGT, Non-UV Type BGT. Globally, the production value share of each type of Back Grinding Tapes is 40.46% and 59.54% in 2017.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market

In 2019, the global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market size was US$ 189.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 262 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Scope and Market Size

Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market is segmented into

UV Type

Non-UV Type

Segment by Application, the Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market is segmented into

Standard

Standard Thin Die

(S)DBG (GAL)

Bump

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market Share Analysis

Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) product introduction, recent developments, Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello

Nitto

LINTEC

Furukawa Electric

Denka

D&X

AI Technology

