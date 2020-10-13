Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

BGT (Backside Grinding Tape) is used to protect the wafer surface during back grinding after the IC is formed on the wafer. Attached on the circuit surface, it prevents damages to the circuit surface and pollutions to the wafer surface and improves the grinding accuracy of the wafer. Especially, it can perfectly protect the wafer pattern surface and the chip during the manufacturing process with its excellent physical and chemical properties. With developments of jumbo-sized and thinned wafer and high-bumped wafer, the function required to the BG tape are (1) low contamination levels, (2) highly close contact to wafer-, and (3) easiness of peeling.

At present, the Back Grinding Tapes industry is generally at a more advanced level in Japan, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan. Meanwhile, Japan companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. There are major two classification of Back Grinding Tapes in this report, UV Type BGT, Non-UV Type BGT. Globally, the production value share of each type of Back Grinding Tapes is 40.46% and 59.54% in 2017.

The global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market size is projected to reach US$ 262 million by 2026, from US$ 198.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

The global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

UV Type

Non-UV Type

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Standard

Standard Thin Die

(S)DBG (GAL)

Bump

The Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) key manufacturers in this market include:

The Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) key manufacturers in this market include:

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello

Nitto

LINTEC

Furukawa Electric

Denka

D&X

AI Technology

…

