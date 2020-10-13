Global Agricultural Lighting market:Production, Consumption, Distribution, and Other Forecasts|Osram, Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Agricultural Lighting market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Agricultural Lighting market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Agricultural Lighting report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Agricultural Lighting report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Agricultural Lighting market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Agricultural Lighting market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Agricultural Lighting market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Agricultural Lighting market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Agricultural Lighting market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Agricultural Lighting Market Research Report : Signify, GE, Osram, Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., Gavita, Hubbell Lighting, Kessil, Cree, Illumitex, Lumigrow, Fionia Lighting, Valoya, Heliospectra AB, Cidly, Ohmax Optoelectronic, Shenzhen Lianhao, Kougin, Shanghai Heming Lighting Co. Ltd Agricultural Lighting

Global Agricultural Lighting Market Segmentation by Product: , LED Lighting, Halogen Lighting, Fluorescent Lighting, HPS Lighting, Others Agricultural Lighting



Global Agricultural Lighting Market Segmentation by Application : , Growing Seedlings, Flower & Bonsai, Marijuana, Fruit, Vegetables, Others



The Agricultural Lighting Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Agricultural Lighting market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Agricultural Lighting market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Agricultural Lighting market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Agricultural Lighting industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Agricultural Lighting market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Agricultural Lighting market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Agricultural Lighting market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Agricultural Lighting Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Agricultural Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 LED Lighting

1.4.3 Halogen Lighting

1.2.4 Fluorescent Lighting

1.2.5 HPS Lighting

1.2.6 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Agricultural Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Growing Seedlings

1.3.3 Flower & Bonsai

1.3.4 Marijuana

1.3.5 Fruit

1.3.6 Vegetables

1.3.7 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Agricultural Lighting Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Agricultural Lighting Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Agricultural Lighting Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Agricultural Lighting, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Agricultural Lighting Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Agricultural Lighting Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Agricultural Lighting Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Agricultural Lighting Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Agricultural Lighting Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Agricultural Lighting Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Agricultural Lighting Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Agricultural Lighting Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Agricultural Lighting Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Agricultural Lighting Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Agricultural Lighting Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agricultural Lighting Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Agricultural Lighting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Agricultural Lighting Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.4 Agricultural Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Agricultural Lighting Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Agricultural Lighting Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Agricultural Lighting Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Agricultural Lighting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Agricultural Lighting Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Agricultural Lighting Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Agricultural Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Agricultural Lighting Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Agricultural Lighting Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Agricultural Lighting Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Agricultural Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Agricultural Lighting Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Agricultural Lighting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Agricultural Lighting Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Agricultural Lighting Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Agricultural Lighting Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Agricultural Lighting Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Agricultural Lighting Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Agricultural Lighting Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Agricultural Lighting Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Agricultural Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Agricultural Lighting Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Agricultural Lighting Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada 6.2 North America Agricultural Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Type 6.3 North America Agricultural Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Agricultural Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Agricultural Lighting Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Agricultural Lighting Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia 7.2 Europe Agricultural Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Type 7.3 Europe Agricultural Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Agricultural Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Agricultural Lighting Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Agricultural Lighting Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam 8.2 Asia Pacific Agricultural Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Type 8.3 Asia Pacific Agricultural Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Agricultural Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Agricultural Lighting Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Agricultural Lighting Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina 9.2 Central & South America Agricultural Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Type 9.3 Central & South America Agricultural Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa 10.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Lighting Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Lighting Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E 10.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Type 10.3 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Signify

11.1.1 Signify Corporation Information

11.1.2 Signify Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Signify Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Signify Agricultural Lighting Products Offered

11.1.5 Signify Related Developments 11.2 GE

11.2.1 GE Corporation Information

11.2.2 GE Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 GE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 GE Agricultural Lighting Products Offered

11.2.5 GE Related Developments 11.3 Osram

11.3.1 Osram Corporation Information

11.3.2 Osram Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Osram Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Osram Agricultural Lighting Products Offered

11.3.5 Osram Related Developments 11.4 Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

11.4.1 Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. Agricultural Lighting Products Offered

11.4.5 Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. Related Developments 11.5 Gavita

11.5.1 Gavita Corporation Information

11.5.2 Gavita Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Gavita Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Gavita Agricultural Lighting Products Offered

11.5.5 Gavita Related Developments 11.6 Hubbell Lighting

11.6.1 Hubbell Lighting Corporation Information

11.6.2 Hubbell Lighting Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Hubbell Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Hubbell Lighting Agricultural Lighting Products Offered

11.6.5 Hubbell Lighting Related Developments 11.7 Kessil

11.7.1 Kessil Corporation Information

11.7.2 Kessil Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Kessil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Kessil Agricultural Lighting Products Offered

11.7.5 Kessil Related Developments 11.8 Cree

11.8.1 Cree Corporation Information

11.8.2 Cree Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Cree Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Cree Agricultural Lighting Products Offered

11.8.5 Cree Related Developments 11.9 Illumitex

11.9.1 Illumitex Corporation Information

11.9.2 Illumitex Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Illumitex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Illumitex Agricultural Lighting Products Offered

11.9.5 Illumitex Related Developments 11.10 Lumigrow

11.10.1 Lumigrow Corporation Information

11.10.2 Lumigrow Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Lumigrow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Lumigrow Agricultural Lighting Products Offered

11.1.5 Signify Related Developments 11.12 Valoya

11.12.1 Valoya Corporation Information

11.12.2 Valoya Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Valoya Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Valoya Products Offered

11.12.5 Valoya Related Developments 11.13 Heliospectra AB

11.13.1 Heliospectra AB Corporation Information

11.13.2 Heliospectra AB Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Heliospectra AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Heliospectra AB Products Offered

11.13.5 Heliospectra AB Related Developments 11.14 Cidly

11.14.1 Cidly Corporation Information

11.14.2 Cidly Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Cidly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Cidly Products Offered

11.14.5 Cidly Related Developments 11.15 Ohmax Optoelectronic

11.15.1 Ohmax Optoelectronic Corporation Information

11.15.2 Ohmax Optoelectronic Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Ohmax Optoelectronic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Ohmax Optoelectronic Products Offered

11.15.5 Ohmax Optoelectronic Related Developments 11.16 Shenzhen Lianhao

11.16.1 Shenzhen Lianhao Corporation Information

11.16.2 Shenzhen Lianhao Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Shenzhen Lianhao Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Shenzhen Lianhao Products Offered

11.16.5 Shenzhen Lianhao Related Developments 11.17 Kougin

11.17.1 Kougin Corporation Information

11.17.2 Kougin Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Kougin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Kougin Products Offered

11.17.5 Kougin Related Developments 11.18 Shanghai Heming Lighting Co. Ltd

11.18.1 Shanghai Heming Lighting Co. Ltd Corporation Information

11.18.2 Shanghai Heming Lighting Co. Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Shanghai Heming Lighting Co. Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Shanghai Heming Lighting Co. Ltd Products Offered

11.18.5 Shanghai Heming Lighting Co. Ltd Related Developments 12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country) 12.1 Agricultural Lighting Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Agricultural Lighting Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Agricultural Lighting Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 12.2 North America Agricultural Lighting Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 12.3 Europe Agricultural Lighting Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 12.4 Asia Pacific Agricultural Lighting Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 12.5 Latin America Agricultural Lighting Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 12.6 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Lighting Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Agricultural Lighting Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Agricultural Lighting Market Challenges 13.3 Agricultural Lighting Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Agricultural Lighting Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Agricultural Lighting Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Agricultural Lighting Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis 14.3.1 Sales Channels 14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology 16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

