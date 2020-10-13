Feed Additives Industry Trend and 2027 Forecast Report

A report by The Insight Partner’s on the Feed Additives Market discusses the growth of the market in great detail. It discusses thoroughly all factors promoting and deterring the market. The report also focuses on the competitive dynamics in the market by monitoring the strengths and weaknesses of prominent contributors and their key products.

The List of Companies

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

Chr. Hansen A/S

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Evonik Industries AG

Kemin Industries

Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

Nutreco N.V.

Solvay S.A.

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

A feed additive is a food supplement for farm animals. It is used for improving the quality of feed and the quality of food, or to improve the animals’ performance and health. The nutritional values of animal feed not only provide nutrient content to the animal but also helps to improve gut health, optimize feed conversion, reduce and replace antibiotic growth promoters (AGP) in feed and much more. Feed additive include vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids, and minerals.

Increasing demand and consumption of livestock-based products worldwide is expected to remain the dominant force driving the need for feed additives market. Furthermore, the implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices to improve meat quality is also projected to influence the feed additives market significantly. Moreover, raising awareness about feed quality across the globe is projected to have a robust impact on the feed additives market. Growing demand for nutritional supplements for monogastric animals is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global feed additives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The feed additives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

The global feed additives market is segmented on the basis of type, livestock, form and source. Based on type, the market is segmented into amino acids, phosphates, vitamins, acidifiers, carotenoids, enzymes, mycotoxin detoxifiers, flavors & sweeteners, antibiotics, minerals, antioxidants, non-protein nitrogen, preservatives, phytogenics and probiotics. On the basis of the livestock the market is segmented into ruminants, poultry, swine, aquatic animal, and others. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into dry and liquid. On the basis of the source the market is segmented into synthetic and natural.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Feed Additives Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Feed Additives market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

