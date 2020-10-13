Electronic Pipettes Market Analysis and Outlook Report

Electronic pipettes are manufactured using a unique technology which makes them more specific for research and scientific field devices. Electronic pipettes are often compared with non-electronic models of pipettes. Electronic pipettes offer a plenty of benefits such as increased resistance to contamination, higher level or accuracy, and less reliability on force. Electronic pipettes are used for multiple applications using index-finger pipetting action, electronic tip ejection, and interlock technology which provide better performance in research and laboratories. They help to communicate the need, progress, and outcome of research in order to provide progress in health care technology. Also, the highly precise motor control of electronic pipette devices offers accuracy, precision, and reproducibility. It improves the consistency of results for experiments such as ELISA, PCR, qPCR, and NextGen sequencing. The light-weight and optimized display design of electronic pipettes allow an easy and stress-free user experience, paving the way for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

Growth of the global electronic pipettes market is driven by rapid development in technology, acquisition of medical devices companies, changing lifestyle of people, increasing government support for research & development, and various adverse effects associated with the present diagnostic methods. In 2001, Sartorius Group introduced its first electronic pipette, One eLINE, which was used for several liquid handling tasks, such as regular pipetting, diluting, and mixing and automatic repetitive dispensing, which enable significantly faster liquid dispensing than a mechanical pipette. Increasing focus on improving lab throughputs and rising interest in scientific and industrial research have unleashed new business opportunities and efficiencies, which are expected to drive the electronic pipettes market. However, long approval time, high cost of research & development and devices, and lack of awareness are the factors likely to restrain the electronic pipettes market in the near future.

The electronic pipettes market can be segmented by product type, technology, end-user, and geography. In terms of technology, the electronic pipettes market can be classified into multichannel electronic pipettes, electronic repeater pipettes, picus pipettes, and others. The multichannel electronic pipettes segment is projected to account for the dominant market share in the near future due to increase in research activities using PCR and ELISA procedures. Also, the ergonomic design provides an added advantage by increasing laboratory productivity. Hence, researchers, scientists, and doctors largely consider multichannel electronic pipettes for their research. In terms of end-user, the electronic pipettes market can be divided into research & academic institutes, diagnostic laboratories, and others. Rise in research and academic institutes is projected to drive the growth of the end-user segment by 2026.

Geographically, the electronic pipettes market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global electronic pipettes market due to advanced technology used in medical devices, sophisticated lifestyle, and patient awareness, coupled with high per capita health care expenditure. Early-phase diagnosis and treatment of diseases are driving the medical biotechnology and pharmaceutical market, which in turn, is expected to boost the electronic pipettes market in North America. Europe is the next leading market for electronic pipettes as there are favorable government policies regarding health care infrastructure, high incidence of chronic diseases due to environmental conditions, and rise in research & development activities in universities in the region. The electronic pipettes market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at high rate due to rising awareness regarding diseases, increasing demand for biotechnology research, and growing per capita expenditure. In addition, economic growth is supporting health care infrastructure in developing countries such as India, Brazil, South Africa, and China. Thus, all the above mentioned factors collectively support the growth of the electronic pipettes market in Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Major players operating in the global electronic pipettes market include Gilson, Inc., Sartorius Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Integra Biosciences AG, Eppendorf AG, Corning Incorporated, Hamilton Company, and Greiner Bio-One International GmbH.

