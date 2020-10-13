Digital Signage Market is Booming Worldwide By Top Key Players: Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Philips, Toshiba, Daktronics, Sony, Panasonic, NEC Display, Sharp, Planar Systems (Leyard), Mitsubishi, Chimei Innolux (CMI), Advantech, Goodview (CVTE), Cisco Systems Inc, Marvel Digital

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering impact of COVID-19 and demand across the world, QY Research has recently published, a research report titled, “Global Digital Signage Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Digital Signage market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Digital Signage market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Digital Signage market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Philips, Toshiba, Daktronics, Sony, Panasonic, NEC Display, Sharp, Planar Systems (Leyard), Mitsubishi, Chimei Innolux (CMI), Advantech, Goodview (CVTE), Cisco Systems Inc, Marvel Digital Market Segment by Product Type: 40 – 50 inch, 50 – 60 inch, Under 40 inch, Larger than 60 inch Market Segment by Application: , Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Transportation, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Digital Signage market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Digital Signage market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Digital Signage industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Digital Signage market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Signage market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Signage market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Digital Signage Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Signage

1.2 Digital Signage Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Signage Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 40 – 50 inch

1.2.3 50 – 60 inch

1.2.4 Under 40 inch

1.2.5 Larger than 60 inch

1.3 Digital Signage Segment by Application

1.3.1 Digital Signage Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Hospitality

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Digital Signage Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Digital Signage Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Digital Signage Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Digital Signage Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Digital Signage Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Digital Signage Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Digital Signage Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Digital Signage Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Digital Signage Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Digital Signage Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Digital Signage Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Digital Signage Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Digital Signage Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Digital Signage Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Digital Signage Production

3.4.1 North America Digital Signage Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Digital Signage Production

3.5.1 Europe Digital Signage Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Digital Signage Production

3.6.1 China Digital Signage Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Digital Signage Production

3.7.1 Japan Digital Signage Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Digital Signage Production

3.8.1 South Korea Digital Signage Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Digital Signage Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Digital Signage Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Digital Signage Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Digital Signage Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Digital Signage Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Digital Signage Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Digital Signage Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Digital Signage Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Digital Signage Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Digital Signage Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Digital Signage Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Digital Signage Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Digital Signage Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Digital Signage Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Digital Signage Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Digital Signage Business

7.1 Samsung Electronics

7.1.1 Samsung Electronics Digital Signage Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Samsung Electronics Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 LG Electronics

7.2.1 LG Electronics Digital Signage Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 LG Electronics Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Philips

7.3.1 Philips Digital Signage Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Philips Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Toshiba

7.4.1 Toshiba Digital Signage Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Toshiba Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Daktronics

7.5.1 Daktronics Digital Signage Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Daktronics Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sony

7.6.1 Sony Digital Signage Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sony Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Panasonic

7.7.1 Panasonic Digital Signage Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Panasonic Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 NEC Display

7.8.1 NEC Display Digital Signage Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 NEC Display Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Sharp

7.9.1 Sharp Digital Signage Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Sharp Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Planar Systems (Leyard)

7.10.1 Planar Systems (Leyard) Digital Signage Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Planar Systems (Leyard) Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Mitsubishi

7.11.1 Planar Systems (Leyard) Digital Signage Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Planar Systems (Leyard) Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Chimei Innolux (CMI)

7.12.1 Mitsubishi Digital Signage Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Mitsubishi Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Advantech

7.13.1 Chimei Innolux (CMI) Digital Signage Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Chimei Innolux (CMI) Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Goodview (CVTE)

7.14.1 Advantech Digital Signage Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Advantech Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Cisco Systems Inc

7.15.1 Goodview (CVTE) Digital Signage Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Goodview (CVTE) Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Marvel Digital

7.16.1 Cisco Systems Inc Digital Signage Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Cisco Systems Inc Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Marvel Digital Digital Signage Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Marvel Digital Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Digital Signage Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Digital Signage Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Digital Signage

8.4 Digital Signage Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Digital Signage Distributors List

9.3 Digital Signage Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Digital Signage (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Digital Signage (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Digital Signage (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Digital Signage Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Digital Signage Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Digital Signage Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Digital Signage Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Digital Signage Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Digital Signage Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Digital Signage

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Digital Signage by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Digital Signage by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Digital Signage by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Digital Signage 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Digital Signage by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Digital Signage by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Digital Signage by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Digital Signage by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

