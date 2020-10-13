Deep Learning Chipset Market is Booming Worldwide By Top Key Players: NVIDIA, Intel, IBM, Qualcomm, CEVA, KnuEdge, AMD, Xilinx, ARM, Google, Graphcore, TeraDeep, Wave Computing, BrainChip

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering impact of COVID-19 and demand across the world, QY Research has recently published, a research report titled, “Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Deep Learning Chipset market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Deep Learning Chipset market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Deep Learning Chipset market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

NVIDIA, Intel, IBM, Qualcomm, CEVA, KnuEdge, AMD, Xilinx, ARM, Google, Graphcore, TeraDeep, Wave Computing, BrainChip Market Segment by Product Type: Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), Central Processing Units (CPUs), Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), Others Market Segment by Application: , Consumer, Aerospace, Military & Defense, Automotive, Industrial, Medical, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Deep Learning Chipset market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Deep Learning Chipset market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Deep Learning Chipset industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Deep Learning Chipset market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Deep Learning Chipset market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Deep Learning Chipset market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Deep Learning Chipset Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Deep Learning Chipset

1.2 Deep Learning Chipset Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Graphics Processing Units (GPUs)

1.2.3 Central Processing Units (CPUs)

1.2.4 Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

1.2.5 Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Deep Learning Chipset Segment by Application

1.3.1 Deep Learning Chipset Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Consumer

1.3.3 Aerospace, Military & Defense

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Deep Learning Chipset Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Deep Learning Chipset Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Deep Learning Chipset Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Deep Learning Chipset Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Deep Learning Chipset Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Deep Learning Chipset Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Deep Learning Chipset Production

3.4.1 North America Deep Learning Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Production

3.5.1 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Deep Learning Chipset Production

3.6.1 China Deep Learning Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Deep Learning Chipset Production

3.7.1 Japan Deep Learning Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Deep Learning Chipset Production

3.8.1 South Korea Deep Learning Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Deep Learning Chipset Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Deep Learning Chipset Business

7.1 NVIDIA

7.1.1 NVIDIA Deep Learning Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Deep Learning Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 NVIDIA Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Intel

7.2.1 Intel Deep Learning Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Deep Learning Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Intel Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 IBM

7.3.1 IBM Deep Learning Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Deep Learning Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 IBM Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Qualcomm

7.4.1 Qualcomm Deep Learning Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Deep Learning Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Qualcomm Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 CEVA

7.5.1 CEVA Deep Learning Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Deep Learning Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 CEVA Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 KnuEdge

7.6.1 KnuEdge Deep Learning Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Deep Learning Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 KnuEdge Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 AMD

7.7.1 AMD Deep Learning Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Deep Learning Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 AMD Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Xilinx

7.8.1 Xilinx Deep Learning Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Deep Learning Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Xilinx Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 ARM

7.9.1 ARM Deep Learning Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Deep Learning Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 ARM Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Google

7.10.1 Google Deep Learning Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Deep Learning Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Google Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Graphcore

7.11.1 Google Deep Learning Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Deep Learning Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Google Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 TeraDeep

7.12.1 Graphcore Deep Learning Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Deep Learning Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Graphcore Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Wave Computing

7.13.1 TeraDeep Deep Learning Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Deep Learning Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 TeraDeep Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 BrainChip

7.14.1 Wave Computing Deep Learning Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Deep Learning Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Wave Computing Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 BrainChip Deep Learning Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Deep Learning Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 BrainChip Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Deep Learning Chipset Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Deep Learning Chipset Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Deep Learning Chipset

8.4 Deep Learning Chipset Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Deep Learning Chipset Distributors List

9.3 Deep Learning Chipset Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Deep Learning Chipset (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Deep Learning Chipset (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Deep Learning Chipset (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Deep Learning Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Deep Learning Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Deep Learning Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Deep Learning Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Deep Learning Chipset

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Deep Learning Chipset by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Deep Learning Chipset by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Deep Learning Chipset by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Deep Learning Chipset 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Deep Learning Chipset by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Deep Learning Chipset by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Deep Learning Chipset by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Deep Learning Chipset by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

