Crop Oil Concentrate Market to Remain Lucrative During 2019 – 2029

Crop Oil Concentrate Market: Market Outlook

Crop oil concentrate is a mix of surfactant which is derived from petroleum-based oil. Crop oil concentrate is utilized like a chemical substance for the herbicides, fungicides, and others. The crop oil concentrate possesses the vital characteristics which increase the strength and quality of herbicides. It is also an important substance to use in fungicides. The crop oil concentrate is creating more demand in the agriculture industry owing to its plant protective properties. Furthermore, crop oil concentrate is also utilized for the insecticide application as it escalates the effectiveness of spray of insecticide.

The crop oil concentrate is obtained from the paraffin-based petroleum oil, due to which, the crop oil concentrate is considered as a petroleum-based oil. It is different from the vegetable oil concentrate which also holds a similar functionality. The crop oil concentrate is applied as a one percent volume of herbicides. The herbicides are mainly used to stop the growth of unwanted plant species including the weed species. The crop oil concentrate is capable to increase the efficiency of weak acid herbicide such as accent, classic, pursuit, basagran, and others.

The growing preference towards the high surfactant oil concentrate in agriculture industry is flourishing the demand for the crop oil concentrate

The crop oil concentrate market is driven by the increasing preference towards the high surfactant oil concentrate in the agriculture industry. High surfactant oil act as an activator or stabilizer which enhance the physical properties of different spray solution. The surfactant has a vital role to play in this activity as it increases the surface contact between the two liquids which enrich the penetration rate of various spray solution. In addition, growing herbicide and insecticide activity in agriculture is also among the driving factor for the crop oil concentrate. In the agriculture industry, the protection from weed species and unwanted plants are essential as they grow faster in agricultural land and also decreases the soil fertility. Furthermore, the crop oil concentrate is a viable solution for the insecticides and fungicides. Especially the fungicides, which are increasingly utilizing for the different crops. The parasitic fungi are among the dangerous fungi species which cause serious damage to the crops. The crop oil concentrate decreases the surface tension between fungicide spray and plant leaf which lead to increment in the penetration rate of fungicides. However, the growing negative influence towards the petroleum-based oil in crops is hampering the global crop oil concentrate market.

Global Crop Oil Concentrate Market: Segmentation

On the basic of application, the global crop oil concentrate market has been segmented as –

Herbicides

Fungicides

Insecticides

Others

On the basic of Surfactant Concentration, the global crop oil concentrate market has been segmented as –

Less than 15%

Between 15% to 25%

Greater than 25%

On the basic of crop type, the global crop oil concentrate market has been segmented as –

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

On the basic of region, the global crop oil concentrate market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Global Crop Oil Concentrate Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of crop oil concentrate market are KALO, WILBUR-ELLIS COMPANY LLC, Winfield United, Innvictis Crop Care, Precision Laboratories, Loveland Products, Inc, Brandt Consolidated, Inc. Plant Health Technologies, Helena Agri-Enterprises, Croda International and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Crop Oil Concentrate Market-

As the demand for the herbicides and fungicides is growing at the global level, the market participants will be getting a beneficial opportunity in the global crop oil concentrate market during the forecast period. Since the agricultural industry is facing the land degradation issue which is affecting the crop yield and the use of fungicide and insecticide is increasing. This is offering a better market scenario to the manufacturers in global crop oil concentrate market.

Global Crop Oil Concentrate Market: Regional Outlook

North America is leading in the global crop oil concentrate market by showing the highest value share due to the high presence of crop oil concentrate manufacturer in the region. Whereas, South Asia is followed by North America is also showing the significant value share in global crop oil concentrate market and the major reason is growth in the agriculture industry in the region. However, South America are displaying the highest growth in the global crop oil concentrate market due to increasing use of agrochemicals in the region.