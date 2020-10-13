CFRP Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Cytec Industries Inc., DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global CFRP market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global CFRP market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The CFRP report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the CFRP report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global CFRP market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global CFRP market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global CFRP market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global CFRP market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global CFRP market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global CFRP Market Research Report: Cytec Industries Inc., DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited., Toray Industries, Inc., Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

Global CFRP Market Segmentation by Product: Thermosetting

Thermoplastic



Global CFRP Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace & Defense

Wind Turbines

Automotive

Sports Equipment

Building & Construction

Molding Compounds

Others



The CFRP Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global CFRP market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global CFRP market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the CFRP market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in CFRP industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global CFRP market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global CFRP market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global CFRP market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 CFRP Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key CFRP Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global CFRP Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Thermosetting

1.4.3 Thermoplastic

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global CFRP Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.3 Wind Turbines

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Sports Equipment

1.5.6 Building & Construction

1.5.7 Molding Compounds

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global CFRP Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global CFRP Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global CFRP Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global CFRP, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global CFRP Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global CFRP Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global CFRP Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 CFRP Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 CFRP Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 CFRP Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 CFRP Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 CFRP Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 CFRP Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global CFRP Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by CFRP Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global CFRP Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 CFRP Price by Manufacturers

3.4 CFRP Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 CFRP Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers CFRP Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into CFRP Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global CFRP Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global CFRP Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global CFRP Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 CFRP Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global CFRP Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global CFRP Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global CFRP Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 CFRP Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global CFRP Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global CFRP Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global CFRP Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global CFRP Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 CFRP Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 CFRP Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global CFRP Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global CFRP Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global CFRP Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America CFRP by Country

6.1.1 North America CFRP Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America CFRP Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe CFRP by Country

7.1.1 Europe CFRP Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe CFRP Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific CFRP by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific CFRP Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific CFRP Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America CFRP by Country

9.1.1 Latin America CFRP Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America CFRP Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa CFRP by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa CFRP Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa CFRP Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Cytec Industries Inc.

11.1.1 Cytec Industries Inc. Corporation Information

11.1.2 Cytec Industries Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Cytec Industries Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Cytec Industries Inc. CFRP Products Offered

11.1.5 Cytec Industries Inc. Related Developments

11.2 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V.

11.2.1 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V. Corporation Information

11.2.2 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V. Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V. CFRP Products Offered

11.2.5 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V. Related Developments

11.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation

11.3.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation CFRP Products Offered

11.3.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation Related Developments

11.4 Hexcel Corporation

11.4.1 Hexcel Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 Hexcel Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Hexcel Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Hexcel Corporation CFRP Products Offered

11.4.5 Hexcel Corporation Related Developments

11.5 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd.

11.5.1 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.5.2 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd. CFRP Products Offered

11.5.5 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.6 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd

11.6.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd Corporation Information

11.6.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd CFRP Products Offered

11.6.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd Related Developments

11.7 SGL Carbon SE

11.7.1 SGL Carbon SE Corporation Information

11.7.2 SGL Carbon SE Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 SGL Carbon SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 SGL Carbon SE CFRP Products Offered

11.7.5 SGL Carbon SE Related Developments

11.8 Teijin Limited.

11.8.1 Teijin Limited. Corporation Information

11.8.2 Teijin Limited. Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Teijin Limited. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Teijin Limited. CFRP Products Offered

11.8.5 Teijin Limited. Related Developments

11.9 Toray Industries, Inc.

11.9.1 Toray Industries, Inc. Corporation Information

11.9.2 Toray Industries, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Toray Industries, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Toray Industries, Inc. CFRP Products Offered

11.9.5 Toray Industries, Inc. Related Developments

11.10 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

11.10.1 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.10.2 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. CFRP Products Offered

11.10.5 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 CFRP Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global CFRP Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global CFRP Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America CFRP Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: CFRP Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: CFRP Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: CFRP Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe CFRP Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: CFRP Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: CFRP Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: CFRP Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific CFRP Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: CFRP Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: CFRP Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: CFRP Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America CFRP Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: CFRP Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: CFRP Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: CFRP Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa CFRP Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: CFRP Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: CFRP Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: CFRP Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key CFRP Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 CFRP Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”