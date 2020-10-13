Biopolymer Coating Market Evolving Latest Trends To Lead Global Industry By 2025

Biopolymer coating is the coating using polymers obtained from living organisms such as DNA, RNA, starch, cellulose and proteins. The biopolymer coating is an eco-friendly alternative to petroleum based coating solutions offering broad coating applications and usage while achieving desired biodegradability. The biopolymer coating is suitable to be used on various fibres and paper materials as it can be applied using conventional spray systems. Recent innovations in technology have developed new biopolymer coating in the market with appropriate biocompatibility, degradation rate and physical properties for various industry specific coating applications. The consumable goods are often stored and distributed using packaging materials. However, if the proper disposal of the materials used is not done, it tends to affect the environmental balance.

The biopolymer coating market has witnessed robust growth in the recent years, as the trend has shifted towards eco-friendly solutions among end consumers. The strict government regulations have made it mandatory for manufacturers to adopt biopolymer coating. The biopolymer coating has gained acceptance in food packaging sectors, such as naturally derived juice, water and beverages, which require coating solutions with minimal odour emitting properties. Industry verticals such as construction and automotive, which need coating at a large scale have also started to align towards biopolymer coating. The biopolymer coating also offers insulating properties, chemical resistance and fire resistance apart from environmental benefits, which have ensured that users need not compromise in terms of quality, thus, paving a way to achieve sustainable development.

Biopolymer Coating Market: Drivers and Restraints

The biopolymers possess considerable advantages over traditional oil based coating resins. The demand for biopolymer coating is expected to witness significant growth in the near future as most of the coating end users prefer choosing sustainable products with no hazardous emissions into the environment. The demand for lightweight coating materials has also increased, so as to limit the transportation costs and reduce waste material, creating positive impact on global biopolymer coating market. Several organizations have started using biopolymer coating as a tool to enhance their brand image among customers to attract them by projecting themselves as eco-friendly organizations. However, the biopolymer coating is not suitable for liquid packaging, which is a major restraint for the market growth coupled with price competitiveness with conventional petrochemical resins. The high cost of biopolymers can be reduced through wide scale production and using fillers that are abundantly available in the nature, such as starch. However, the manufacturing process of starch is a time consuming process. It is expected that new innovations in the market targeting improved usability and operational efficiency will help manufacturers to overcome the barriers, and biopolymer coating will continue to witness widespread adoption across the globe over the forecast period.

Biopolymer Coating Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product, the biopolymer coating market can be segmented as:

Bio Polyurethane (PU) Coating

Bio Polyamide (PA) Coatings

Bio Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Coatings

Cellulose Esters

Wax Coatings

Soy Protein Coatings

Corn Zein Protein Coating

On the basis of end user industry, the biopolymer coating market can be segmented as:

Packaging

Food and Beverages

Automotive

Construction

Textile

Healthcare equipment

Others

Biopolymer Coating Market: Region Wise Outlook

As of 2015, Europe and North America regions are expected to witness substantial growth in the global biopolymer coating market owing to the favourable government frameworks and consumer awareness regarding the environmental benefits of using biopolymer coating. The APAC region, led by China, will also register significant growth owing to the increase in per capita expenditure in consumable products and automotive sector. Latin America and Eastern Europe are also projected to expand with a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Examples of some of the market participants in the global biopolymer coating market identified across the value chain include:

