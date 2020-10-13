Bioactive Compounds of Coffee Market Set to Witness Growth by 2019 – 2029

Bioactive Compounds of Coffee Market: Market Outlook

The coffee is one of the most consumed beverages in the world. The coffee contains a different type of bioactive compounds such as caffeine, diterpenes, trigonelline, and chlorogenic acid. These bioactive compounds of coffee are extracted by the various methods including the solid-liquid extraction, solid-phase extraction, and liquid-liquid extraction. The bioactive compounds of coffee are responsible for the various benefits are providing by the coffee. For instance, the caffeine, one of the bioactive compounds of coffee, is beneficial to increase wakefulness, alleviate fatigue, and improve the concentration and focus.

The bioactive compounds of caffeine are also beneficial to protect from different disease and disorders such as cancer, type 2 diabetes, stroke, and others. The bioactive compounds of coffee are increasingly gaining attention in the food and beverages industry as they contain multiple functional properties. Bioactive compounds of coffee are further added in different food products such as bakery, dairy, energy drinks, and others. They are added to enhance the energetic properties of food products. The growing impotence of bioactive compounds in the food and beverage industry is offering a better market platform to the bioactive compounds of the coffee market.

The consumer are seeking multi-functional food products which is beneficial for the bioactive compounds of coffee market

The bioactive compounds of the coffee market are driven by the increasing preference of consumer towards the multi-functional food products. The consumer across the world are becoming aware regarding used food ingredients used in food products and demanding the functional ingredients in their food products. Furthermore, the growing millennial population around the world is also among the driving factor for the global bioactive compounds of the coffee market. The millennial are favoring the health beneficial food products and increasingly adopting the caffeine added food products. Moreover, multiple benefits offering by the bioactive compounds of coffee is also influencing the manufacturers of food and beverages to utilize these compounds. For instance, the diterpenes are capable to reduce the cholesterol level in the body and also shows the effective properties to cure cancer. The other compound is chlorogenic acid which is responsible for the weight loss and is mostly found in the green coffee.

Global Bioactive Compounds of Coffee Market: Segmentation

On the basic of source, the global bioactive compounds of coffee market has been segmented as –

Arabica

Robusta

Others

On the basic of nature, the global bioactive compounds of coffee market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basic of type, the global bioactive compounds of coffee market has been segmented as –

Caffeine

Chlorogenic acid

Diterpenes

Trigonelline

Others

On the basic of extraction method, the global bioactive compounds of coffee market has been segmented as –

Solid-liquid extraction

Solid-phase extraction

Liquid-liquid extraction

Others

On the basic of application, the global bioactive compounds of coffee market has been segmented as –

Food and Beverages Bakery & Confectionery Dairy Products Beverages Others

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

On the basic of region, the global bioactive compounds of coffee market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Global bioactive compounds of coffee market: Key Players

Some of the key players of bioactive compounds of coffee market are Alchem International, Barrington Nutritionals, BASF Corporation, QUSAC Canada Inc, Vpl Chemicals Ltd., Chem Faces, Neutra Leaf, American International Chemical Inc., Dastech International Inc., Spectrum Chemicals & Laboratory Products and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Bioactive Compounds of Coffee Market-

As the demand for the health beneficial food ingredients is growing at the international level, the market participants will be getting a beneficial opportunity in the global bioactive compounds of the coffee market during the forecast period. Consumer around the globe is demanding the nutritional and health beneficial food products which are positively impacting the demand for bioactive compounds of coffee. This is offering a better market scenario to the manufacturers in global bioactive compounds of the coffee market.

Global Bioactive Compounds of Coffee Market: Regional Outlook

North America is leading in the global bioactive compounds of the coffee market by showing the highest value share due to the high consumption of health-conscious food products in the region. Whereas, Europe is followed by North America is also showing the significant value share in global bioactive compounds of the coffee market and the major reason is growth in high awareness towards the caffeine benefits in the region. However, South and East Asia are displaying the highest growth in the global bioactive compounds of the coffee market due to increasing spending on food products and change in consumer lifestyle in the regions.