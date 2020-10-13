Behind-the-meter (BTM) Battery Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Behind-the-meter (BTM) Battery Market: Overview

Battery storage systems are positioned at various levels of the electricity ecosystem including consumers, distribution, and transmission. These storage systems are commonly segmented into in-front-of-the meter (FTM) or behind-the-meter (BTM).

FTM batteries are linked to transmission or distribution networks, or associated with electricity generation assets. BTM batteries are connected to the back of utility meters in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. They enable electricity bill savings.

The key objective of the BTM battery storage system is to provide back-up power to consumers in case of blackouts. The size of BTM batteries ranges from 3 kilowatt (kW) to 5 megawatt (MW) depending up on the end-use.

BTM battery is installed at the consumer’s premises. It is not accessible to the distribution system provider. These batteries store electricity drawn by solar panels, wind mills or grids, when electricity consumption is low.

The stored electricity can be used by the consumer on demand or can be reverted to the distribution grid when electricity consumption is high

Key Drivers of Global Behind-the-meter (BTM) Battery Market

BTM battery offers vast potential to the global residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. BTM batteries can help consumers lower their electricity bills and energy management.

Rise in demand for electricity is likely to boost the demand for variable renewables in the grid and promote green energy

Key Development

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), 40% of recent rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in Germany have been installed with BTM batteries

In Australia, around 21,000 BTM batteries were installed till 2018. The country aims to install 1 million BTM batteries by 2025.

In September 2019, Honeywell International Inc. announced an agreement with NRStor C&I L.P. to launch the Experion energy program, which would create the largest BTM energy storage deployment in North America. Honeywell and NRStor will develop and operate 300 megawatts (MW) of BTM battery energy storage systems (BESS) across the U.S. and Canada starting in early 2020. These systems are estimated to lead to electricity cost savings, and improved sustainability and resiliency.

Europe to Hold Major Share of Global Behind-the-meter (BTM) Battery Market

Based on region, the global BTM battery market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Europe is anticipated to dominate the global BTM battery market during the forecast period, as the region has large installed base of renewable energy. Rise in environmental norms is also expected to restrict the usage of diesel generators in case of power outages.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be a highly attractive region of the global BTM battery market in the near future. Developments and investments in the renewable sector are growing at a rapid pace in the region. Countries in Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, and India are largely focusing on renewable energy sources as alternate sources of energy in order to lower the tariff on electricity. Demand for electricity has been increasing in China and India owing to the growth in population and industrialization.

Key Players in Global Behind-the-meter (BTM) Battery Market

Honeywell International Inc

ESS, Inc

Stem. Inc.

Global Behind-the-meter (BTM) Battery Market: Research Scope

Global Behind-the-meter (BTM) Battery Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

