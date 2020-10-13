Bacterial Gastroenteritis Testing Market Business Opportunities and Growth Challenges Report

Bacterial gastroenteritis is infection in the gut (gastrointestinal tract). Major bacteria causing gastroenteritis are C. difficile, C. jejuni, shigella, E. coli, and several species of salmonella. These bacteria are usually transmitted by means of ingesting contaminated food or liquids, person-to-person contact, and contact with animals. The diseases caused by these bacteria may be asymptomatic or may have mild to severe symptoms. Some of the common symptoms caused by enteric bacteria include diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, abdominal cramps, and weight loss. Earlier, cultural tests were the primary method of bacterial gastroenteritis diagnosis. They required a complex medium to grow the bacterium. Nowadays, advanced tests such as PCR and commercial ELISA tests have been developed for direct detection of pathogen from stool specimen. Clostridium infection is the major contributor to bacterial gastroenteritis. Clostridium difficile or C.difficile is a genus of bacteria that is one of the leading causes of hospital acquired colitis in patients who take antibiotics and other drugs that alter their normal intestinal flora. The diagnosis is usually made by identifying C.difficile toxins or toxigenic C.difficile. Toxigenic C.difficile is detected by growing C.difficile from the stool specimen of the patient in a culture medium.

Increasing awareness about new enteric disease testing technologies, adoption of enteric disease diagnostic products in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and increase in prevalence of various infectious diseases among elderly people are expected to drive the bacterial gastroenteritis testing market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand in emerging countries such as India and China is likely to boost the bacterial gastroenteritis testing market. Water and foodborne diseases are on the rise globally, especially in underdeveloped and developing nations. Bacterial gastroenteritis has been identified as one of the major causative organisms of water and foodborne diseases. Prevalence of diarrhea and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) is increasing rapidly across the world. These are mostly caused by bacterial gastroenteritis infections. Moreover, the epidemic of E. coli infections in Germany during 2011 had spread to various parts of the world (more than 10 countries), including the U.S., the U.K., Spain, and France.Furthermore, countries in the WHO European region have reported significant number of infections caused due to verocytotoxin-producing E. coli O104:H4 strains.

The bacterial gastroenteritis testing market can be segmented based on disease indication, testing method, end-user, and geography. Based on disease indication, the bacterial gastroenteritis testing market can be categorized into C.difficile infection, campylobacteriosis, cholera, E.coli infection, H.pylori infection, salmonellosis, and shigellosis. In terms of testing method, the bacterial gastroenteritis testing market can be classified into immunoassay testing, conventional testing, and molecular diagnostic testing. In terms of end-user, the enteric disease testing market can be divided into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and physician offices.

In terms of geography, the bacterial gastroenteritis testing market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market for bacterial gastroenteritis testing products due to high awareness among people along with rapidly increasing demand for technologically advanced diagnostic testing products. The U.S. is a major contributor to the bacterial gastroenteritis testing market, with a high adoption rate of technologically advanced molecular diagnostic systems. North America accounts for a significant market share of the global bacterial gastroenteritis testing market, followed by Europe. Demand for bacterial gastroenteritis testing products is high in developed countries in Europe such as the U.K., Germany, and France. In Asia Pacific, increasing demand for bacterial gastroenteritis testing products from countries such as India, China, and Japan is expected to boost the bacterial gastroenteritis testing market. However, affordability and lack of availability of innovative bacterial gastroenteritis testing products have become a restraining factor for the bacterial gastroenteritis testing market in developing and undeveloped regions such as the Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The market in these regions is expected to expand at a slow pace, with contributions from some developing countries such as Brazil and South Africa. Latin American countries such as Mexico and Brazil are expected to offer considerable potential for driving the bacterial gastroenteritis testing market due to evolving medical structure and increasing awareness about diagnostic testing. The major players operating in this market include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Coris BioConcept, DiaSorin, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc., and TECHLAB, Inc.

