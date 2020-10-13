Automotive Industrial Robotics Market Analysis, Trends, Product Demand, Key Players, Major Applications, Research Report 2026 | ABB Ltd., Adept Technology Inc., Denso Wave Inc.

“

The report titled Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Industrial Robotics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Industrial Robotics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Industrial Robotics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Industrial Robotics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Industrial Robotics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Industrial Robotics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Industrial Robotics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Industrial Robotics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Industrial Robotics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Industrial Robotics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Industrial Robotics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Market Research Report: ABB Ltd., Adept Technology Inc., Denso Wave Inc., DURR AG, Fanuc Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Yaskawa Electric Corp., OTC, FANUC, CLOOS, COMAU

Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Market Segmentation by Product: Assembling Robots

Handling Robots

Other



Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Market Segmentation by Application: Arc Welding

Assembly

Handling

Painting

Grinding and Polishing

Other



The Automotive Industrial Robotics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Industrial Robotics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Industrial Robotics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Industrial Robotics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Industrial Robotics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Industrial Robotics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Industrial Robotics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Industrial Robotics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Industrial Robotics Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Automotive Industrial Robotics Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Assembling Robots

1.4.3 Handling Robots

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Arc Welding

1.5.3 Assembly

1.5.4 Handling

1.5.5 Painting

1.5.6 Grinding and Polishing

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Industrial Robotics Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Industrial Robotics Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automotive Industrial Robotics Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Industrial Robotics Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Automotive Industrial Robotics Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Automotive Industrial Robotics Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Automotive Industrial Robotics Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Automotive Industrial Robotics Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Automotive Industrial Robotics Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Industrial Robotics Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automotive Industrial Robotics Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Industrial Robotics Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Industrial Robotics Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Industrial Robotics Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Automotive Industrial Robotics Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automotive Industrial Robotics Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Industrial Robotics Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Industrial Robotics Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automotive Industrial Robotics Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automotive Industrial Robotics Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Automotive Industrial Robotics Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automotive Industrial Robotics Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automotive Industrial Robotics Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Automotive Industrial Robotics Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automotive Industrial Robotics Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Industrial Robotics Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Automotive Industrial Robotics Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Automotive Industrial Robotics Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Automotive Industrial Robotics Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automotive Industrial Robotics Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automotive Industrial Robotics Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automotive Industrial Robotics Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automotive Industrial Robotics Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Industrial Robotics Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Industrial Robotics Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automotive Industrial Robotics Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automotive Industrial Robotics Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Industrial Robotics Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Industrial Robotics Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Automotive Industrial Robotics Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 ABB Ltd.

8.1.1 ABB Ltd. Corporation Information

8.1.2 ABB Ltd. Overview

8.1.3 ABB Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 ABB Ltd. Product Description

8.1.5 ABB Ltd. Related Developments

8.2 Adept Technology Inc.

8.2.1 Adept Technology Inc. Corporation Information

8.2.2 Adept Technology Inc. Overview

8.2.3 Adept Technology Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Adept Technology Inc. Product Description

8.2.5 Adept Technology Inc. Related Developments

8.3 Denso Wave Inc.

8.3.1 Denso Wave Inc. Corporation Information

8.3.2 Denso Wave Inc. Overview

8.3.3 Denso Wave Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Denso Wave Inc. Product Description

8.3.5 Denso Wave Inc. Related Developments

8.4 DURR AG

8.4.1 DURR AG Corporation Information

8.4.2 DURR AG Overview

8.4.3 DURR AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 DURR AG Product Description

8.4.5 DURR AG Related Developments

8.5 Fanuc Corp.

8.5.1 Fanuc Corp. Corporation Information

8.5.2 Fanuc Corp. Overview

8.5.3 Fanuc Corp. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Fanuc Corp. Product Description

8.5.5 Fanuc Corp. Related Developments

8.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

8.6.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. Corporation Information

8.6.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. Overview

8.6.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. Product Description

8.6.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. Related Developments

8.7 KUKA AG

8.7.1 KUKA AG Corporation Information

8.7.2 KUKA AG Overview

8.7.3 KUKA AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 KUKA AG Product Description

8.7.5 KUKA AG Related Developments

8.8 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

8.8.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. Corporation Information

8.8.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. Overview

8.8.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. Product Description

8.8.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. Related Developments

8.9 Seiko Epson Corp.

8.9.1 Seiko Epson Corp. Corporation Information

8.9.2 Seiko Epson Corp. Overview

8.9.3 Seiko Epson Corp. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Seiko Epson Corp. Product Description

8.9.5 Seiko Epson Corp. Related Developments

8.10 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

8.10.1 Yaskawa Electric Corp. Corporation Information

8.10.2 Yaskawa Electric Corp. Overview

8.10.3 Yaskawa Electric Corp. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Yaskawa Electric Corp. Product Description

8.10.5 Yaskawa Electric Corp. Related Developments

8.11 OTC

8.11.1 OTC Corporation Information

8.11.2 OTC Overview

8.11.3 OTC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 OTC Product Description

8.11.5 OTC Related Developments

8.12 FANUC

8.12.1 FANUC Corporation Information

8.12.2 FANUC Overview

8.12.3 FANUC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 FANUC Product Description

8.12.5 FANUC Related Developments

8.13 CLOOS

8.13.1 CLOOS Corporation Information

8.13.2 CLOOS Overview

8.13.3 CLOOS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 CLOOS Product Description

8.13.5 CLOOS Related Developments

8.14 COMAU

8.14.1 COMAU Corporation Information

8.14.2 COMAU Overview

8.14.3 COMAU Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 COMAU Product Description

8.14.5 COMAU Related Developments

9 Automotive Industrial Robotics Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Automotive Industrial Robotics Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Automotive Industrial Robotics Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Automotive Industrial Robotics Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Automotive Industrial Robotics Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Automotive Industrial Robotics Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Automotive Industrial Robotics Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Industrial Robotics Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Automotive Industrial Robotics Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Industrial Robotics Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automotive Industrial Robotics Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automotive Industrial Robotics Distributors

11.3 Automotive Industrial Robotics Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Automotive Industrial Robotics Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Automotive Industrial Robotics Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Industrial Robotics Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”