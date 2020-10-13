Air Transportation Market Growth Overview, Applications, Future Trend, Scope & Top Key Players Delta Air Lines, Emirates Group, Fedex, International Airlines Group, Lufthansa Group, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, Inc. and Others

The Air Transportation Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by transportation type, transportation mode and geography. The global air transportation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading air transportation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the air transportation market.

The report also includes the profiles of key air transportation companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Air France – KLM, American Airlines Group, China Southern Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Emirates Group, Fedex, International Airlines Group, Lufthansa Group, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, Inc.

A growing number of domestic passengers, increasing popularity of quick delivery of goods are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market. The air transportation market is highly competitive, with the presence of a large number of major players that dominate the market. To maintain a competitive position in the market, airlines are focusing on offering better services to their customers.

Air transportation is the movement of aircraft and passengers by aircraft, such as helicopters and airplanes. The passenger volumes are increasing across various countries owing to the growing tourism industry. Also, the aviation industry is growing across emerging economies of APAC, MEA, and SAM, which is expected to influence the air transportation market positively. The APAC region is expected to witness a steady growth owing to the growing tourism and increasing volumes of customers.

The report analyzes factors affecting air transportation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the air transportation market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Air Transportation Market Landscape Air Transportation Market – Key Market Dynamics Air Transportation Market – Global Market Analysis Air Transportation Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Air Transportation Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Air Transportation Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Air Transportation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Air Transportation Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

