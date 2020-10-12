Wire and Cable Management Market 2020 Industry Size, Growth, Share Evaluation, Trends, Supply, Segments, Demand, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

The Wire and Cable Management Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ethyl players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

According to Publisher, the Global Wire and Cable Management Market is accounted for $19.27 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $42.40 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Demand from data centers and IT facilities and rapid growth in the construction sector are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a volatile price of raw materials is restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand from renewable power generation sector would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Wire and Cable Management refers to management of electrical or optical cable in a cabinet or an installation. The term is used for products, workmanship or planning.

Based on end user, the commercial segment is likely to have a huge demand. Growing urban population, increasing investment in the construction sector, and need for easy-to-handle data cables in data centers are driving the commercial segment. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increased investments in renewable power sources in India and countries in South-East Asia and growing industrialization in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Wire and Cable Management Market include Atkore, Eaton, Grainger, Hellermann Tyton, Hubbell, Legrand Sa, Niedax Group, OBO Bettermann, Panduit, Pentair, Schneider Electric and Thomas and Betts.

Materials Covered:

– Non-Metallic

– Metallic

Cable Types Covered:

– Communication Wire & Cable

– Power Cable

Sales Channels Covered:

– Aftermarket

– Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Products Covered:

– Boxes & Covers

– Cable Raceway

– Cable Tray & Ladders

– Conduits & Trunking

– Glands & Connectors

– Ties, Fasteners, & Clips

– Wiring Duct

– Other Products

End Users Covered:

– Residential

– Industrial

– Commercial

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

