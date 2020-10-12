Wi-Fi Booster Market to Achieve Record Revenue Levels by Foremost Industry Players – NETGEAR, Alcatel-Lucent, Aruba, D-Link, Huawei, Juniper, Linksys, Motorola, Ruckus Wireless, TP-Link

Wi-Fi Booster Industry Premium Report have an extensive study based on Major Players, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges, Competitive Landscape which will provide a comprehensive view of Wi-Fi Booster Market.

A Wi-Fi booster is a communication medium that replicates the wireless signal from the base router to enlarge the Wi-Fi coverage. Wi-Fi booster basically functions as a bridge, taking the Wi-Fi from the base router and rebroadcasting it to zones where the Wi-Fi signal is weak or nonexistent, refining the performance and range of the Wi-Fi router.

The rising demand for internet connectivity is one of the major factors driving the growth of the Wi-Fi booster market. Moreover, technological advancement in wireless technology is anticipated to bring new opportunities for the Wi-Fi booster market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

NETGEAR

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP)

D-Link Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Linksys

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Ruckus Wireless, Inc.

TP-Link Corporation Limited

The “Global Wi-Fi Booster Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Wi-Fi Booster industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Wi-Fi Booster market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Wi-Fi Booster market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Wi-Fi booster market is segmented on the basis of type, component, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as indoor, outdoor. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as residential, enterprise.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Wi-Fi Booster market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Wi-Fi Booster Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Wi-Fi Booster market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Wi-Fi Booster market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

