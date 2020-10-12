Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market Revenue Status and Outlook 2018-2026 Detailed in New Research Report

Upper respiratory tract infection (URTI) is a medical condition caused by acute infection that involves parts of the upper respiratory tract such as larynx or pharynx, sinuses, and nose. Pharyngitis, sinusitis, laryngitis, tonsillitis, common cold, and otitis media are some of the most common upper respiratory tract disorders. Upper respiratory tract disorders are caused due to the direct invasion of the mucus membrane by bacteria or viruses.

Sneezing, rhinorrhea, nasal congestion, sore throat, nasal discharge, cough, fever, malaise, and odynophagia are some of the most common symptoms observed in patients diagnosed with upper respiratory tract disorders. Some other symptoms of the disease are headaches, hyposmia, foul breath, sinus pain, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, conjunctivitis, and body ache.

Upper respiratory tract disorders can be treated with antibiotics and decongestants. Acetaminophen, diphenhydramine, ibuprofen, dextromethorphan, guaifenesin, codeine, dexamethasone, and prednisone are some of the antibiotics that are prescribed to patients suffering from upper respiratory tract disorders. Phenylephrine, oxymetazoline, and pseudoephedrine are some of the most commonly prescribed decongestants for the treatment of upper respiratory tract disorders. Antibiotics are rarely used as a treatment option for upper respiratory tract disorders as they are associated with many side effects and also can initiate secondary infections and bacterial resistance.

The global upper respiratory tract infection treatment market is expected to expand substantially, due to an increase in the incidence of respiratory disorders across the globe. Additionally, constantly changing climatic conditions due to global warming and pollution have further accentuated the risk for developing upper respiratory tract disorders. Moreover, changing lifestyle of people and increase in medical insurance coverage are expected to boost demand for upper respiratory tract infection treatment market.

Increase in awareness among people about their health and rise in expenditure on personal hygiene are likely to augment the global upper respiratory tract infection treatment market. Favorable reimbursement scenario and advanced medical infrastructure in developed countries are responsible for the robust growth of the upper respiratory tract infection treatment market. However, side effects of NSAIDs are expected to impact the growth of this market. Moreover, rise in the incidence of allergy after topical treatment of drugs is also estimated to hinder the upper respiratory tract infection treatment market.

The global upper respiratory tract infection treatment market can be segmented based on treatment, distribution channel, and region. Based on treatment, the market can be classified into topical treatment and drug treatment. Topical treatment segment can be further sub-segmented into cough suppressant, nasal decongestant, and others. The drug treatment segment can be further divided into antibiotics, NSAID, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online sales.

Based on region, the global upper respiratory tract infection treatment market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market in each geography is sub-divided into specific countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Brazil, China, India, Japan, and GCC countries. North America dominated the global upper respiratory tract infection treatment market in 2017 because of high incidence of infections in the U.S. According to a study conducted in the U.S., 25% people are suffering from upper respiratory tract infections. The infections are the most common reasons for doctor visits. The market in developing regions such as Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate as compared to that in developed regions due to an increase in the geriatric population in the region.

Some of the major players in the upper respiratory tract infection treatment market are Merck & Co., Inc., Alcon, Inc., Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., Verona Pharma Plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Hospira,Inc., and Sandoz, Inc.. In order to gain a competitive advantage in the industry, major players are actively involved in various growth strategies. Collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches are some of the important strategies that are applied by market players.

