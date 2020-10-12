Technological advancements to Expedite the Diuretic Drugs Therapy market

Diuretic drugs therapy is a treatment for patients suffering from high blood pressure, water retention problems, and heart failure. Diuretic drugs therapy reduces the amount of salt in the body. Diuretic drugs therapy is also used for the treatment of certain liver diseases. The market of diuretics drug therapy is facing an increase in demand due to the prevalence of high blood pressure. High blood pressure is the most commonly treated condition through diuretics drug therapy. According to WHO the worldwide deaths due to high blood pressure are estimated 7.5 million that constitutes 12.8% of global deaths. It is predicted to increase to 1.56 billion by 2025. Hypertension is more common in older adults which is above 60. The increasing geriatric population is propelling the demand for diuretic drug therapy globally. Kidney disorders are a global burden high cost of treatment and hence increasing the demand for diuretic drug therapy. Chronic disorders of the kidney also depends on age related decline in renal functions. The increasing need for diuretic drug therapy.

The increasing prevalence of high blood pressure is driving the growth of diuretics drug therapy market. Treatment of hypertension is the most common job of diuretics drug. The global burden of high blood pressure is increasing at a fast pace is propelling the market of diuretic drugs therapy market. The population majorly affected by kidney disorders and high blood pressure is above 60 years. The increasing geriatric population is a major driver of this market. The diuretic drugs also help in the treatment of certain liver disorders which is also a major concern around the globe. This factor is triggering the growth and development of the diuretic drugs therapy market. Chronic kidney disorders are also related to age related renal malfunction and is affecting a major population globally. Hence, a driver for the market of diuretics drug therapy.

By drug class, the global Diuretic Drugs Therapy market is segmented as:

Loop diuretics

Thiazide diuretics Local

Potassium-sparing diuretics

Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors

Calcium sparing diuretics

Osmotic diuretics

Low ceiling diuretics

By the mechanism of action, the global Diuretic Drugs Therapy market is segmented as:

Inhibits vasopressin

Promotes sodium secretion

Inhibit H + secretion

secretion Promote osmotic diuresis

Inhibits Na + /Cl – symporter

/Cl symporter Inhibits reabsorption of Na +

Inhibits Na-K-2Cl symporter

By route of administration, the global Diuretic Drugs Therapy market is segmented as:

Oral

Intravenous

By distribution channel, the global Diuretic Drugs Therapy market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

The most commonly used drug in diuretic drugs therapy is thiazide. The initially prescribed drug during a kidney disorder or any other renal malfunction is thiazide. There are many drugs manufactured of this drug class such as Chlorthalidone, Indapamide and Metolazone, etc. Loop diuretics are the most potent class of diuretic drugs therapy. The diuretic drugs therapy is more effective when taken through the intravenous route of administration. Furosemide is a drug belonging to loop diuretic class. When taken orally its effect occurs within 1.5 hours and when taken through an intravenous route of administration affects in 20-30mins.

Globally the most affected nations by hypertension are Europe and Central Asia and also Sub Saharan Africa. These regions have considerable contributions to health care expenditure and can be the key market for the growth of diuretic drugs therapy market. The prevalence of hypertension has increased in South Asia and Latin America and these regions can be a market with lucrative potential for diuretics drugs therapy market. The major countries affected by kidney disorders are the United States, Japan, Germany, Brazil , and Italy and has a scope for majorly expanding the diuretic drugs therapy market. These regions have high healthcare expenditure per capita and a key region for growth and development of the diuretics drug therapy market.

The key participants operating in the global Diuretic Drugs Therapy market are: Mylan N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Endo International Plc., Sandoz International GmbH, Cipla Ltd., Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC. Allergan Plc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and others.

