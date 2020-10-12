String Inverter Market Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview and Forecast by 2027

According to Publisher, the Global String Inverter Market is accounted for $3.36 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $7.35 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are refurbishment of the existing grid network, growing energy demand, and investments in rural electrification. However, the availability of auxiliary technologies is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

A string inverter is a device used with solar arrays to convert the DC energy that is generated to usable AC electricity for a home. They are connected to multiple solar panels forcing the performance to be equal to the worst performing panel.

Click to Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00031983

By power rating, the 41 kW – 80 kW segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to its compact size and lightweight and the ability to provide a higher level of protection in a harsh outdoor environment. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the incentives such as feed-in traffics and tenders by various governments in the region.

Some of the key players in String Inverter Market include Schneider Electric Solar, ABB Limited, Delta Energy System GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Fronius International GmbH, Solarmax Group, Chint Power Systems, SMA Solar Technology AG, HyECO Power Tech, SolarEdge Technologies, Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd, Samil Power Co Ltd, KACO New Energy GmbH, Growatt New Energy Technology Co Ltd, and Shenzhen SORO Electronics.

System Types Covered:

– Off-Grid

– On-Grid

Power Ratings Covered:

– Up to 10 kW

– 11 kW – 40 kW

– 41 kW – 80 kW

– Above 80 kW

Power Classes Covered:

– Single Phase

– Three Phase

Nominal Output Voltages Covered:

– ?230 V

– 230 – 400 V

– >400 V

Types Covered:

– Multi-string

– Single-string

Nominal Output Powers Covered:

– >1500 W

– 500 – 1500 W

– ?500 W

Applications Covered:

– Commercial

– Residential

– Industrial

– Utility

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

For Purchase this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00031983

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

– Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

– Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

– Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Continue…

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.