Split Transformer Market Share Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Opportunities and Forecasts up to 2027

A split-phase power system transformer is one with multiple series-connected (in-phase) AC voltage sources, providing power to loads at more than one voltage. The growth of the split transformer market is mainly driven by the rise in investment in transmission & distribution infrastructure and the renewable energy sector’s development.

New investments and overall expenditure in the transmission and distribution markets have been driven by grid stability and reliability, with fewer significant outages occurring in recent years. Despite a strong focus on the renewal of grid infrastructure, particularly in Europe, a significant expansion of the grid network has also occurred. The total transmission and distribution line length installed reached 69.5 million kilometers in 2011; that figure is expected to reach 74.2 million kilometers in 2016. All such factors are likely to contribute to the split transformer market’s growth during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the Split Transformer Market research study includes:

1. Ahlborn Mess- und Regelungstechnik GmbH

2. General Electric

3. GFUVE ELECTRONICS

4. Hiconics Eco-energy Technology Co., Ltd.

5. Hitachi, Ltd.

6. Janitza electronics GmbH

7. Jensen

8. LIFASA, International Capacitors, S.A.

9. Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

10. YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

The global split transformer market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. Based on type, the split transformer market is segmented into: High Frequency, Intermediate Frequency, and Low Frequency. On the basis of end-use industry, the split transformer market is segmented into: Automobile Industry, Shipping Industry, Equipment Manufacturing Industry, and Others.

Since, the key findings in the Split Transformer Market research reports highlight crucial progressive industry trends, it allows the companies across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies. The clients get to understand a clear picture of the competitors and can develop strategies and modify business expansion plans accordingly. The Split Transformer Market research reports cover thousands of global players that based on several parameters, such as company revenue, product portfolio, and geographic presence.

The Insight Partners adheres to the codes of practice of the Market Research Society and Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professionals. The following methodology has been followed for the collection and analysis of data presented in this report:

Coverage:

The objective of updating “The Insight Partners” coverage is to ensure that it represents the most up-to-date vision of the industry possible. The estimated revenues of all major companies, including private and governmental, are gathered and used to prioritize coverage. Companies which are making the news, or which are of particular interest due to their innovative approach, are prioritized.

Secondary Research:

The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information relating to each Market. The secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to:

Company Websites, Annual Reports, Financial Reports, Broker Reports and Investor Presentations

Industry Trade Journals and Other Literature

National Government Documents, Statistical Databases and Market Reports

News Articles, Press Releases and Web-Casts Specific to the Companies Operating in the Market

NOTE: All the financials considered in Company Profile’s section have been standardized to US$. This has been achieved after converting the financials (for those not in US$) with respective currency exchange rates of the particular year.

Primary Research:

“The Insight Partners” conducts hundreds of primary interviews a year with industry participants and commentators in order to validate its data and analysis. A typical research interview fulfils the following functions:

Provides First-Hand Information on the Market Size, Market Trends, Growth Trends, Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

Validates and Strengthens Secondary Research Findings

Further Develops the Analysis Team’s Expertise and Market Understanding

Primary research involves email interactions and telephone interviews for each market, category, segment and sub -segment across geographies. The participants who typically take part in such a process include, but are not limited to:

Industry Participants: VPs, Business Development Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers

VPs, Business Development Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers Outside Experts: Valuation Experts, Research Analysts and Key Opinion Leaders Specializing in the Industry

