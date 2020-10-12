Sinus Dilation Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Future Demands with Emerging Key Players: Sinusys, Olympus, Innaccel, Acclarent

Sinus dilation refers to a minimally invasive surgical procedure performed to reshape anatomy to expand sinus pathways and restore drainage. The procedure utilizes small balloons placed in key places in the nose and sinus, dilated to develop the sinus pathways. Increasing prevalence of chronic sinusitis and the increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries are expected to fuel the sinus dilution market’s growth during the forecast period. Moreover, product innovation and development of the medical device industry in emerging nations are anticipated to offer growth opportunities to the companies in the sinus dilution market.

Factors such as various increasing number of product approvals and growing need for surgical procedures to treat sinusitisare expected to boost the growth of the global sinus dilationmarket. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the high cost of sinus dilation procedureduring the forecast period.

The Sinus Dilation market was valued at US$ 1,918.73 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,859.75 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2020–2027.

Based on Product, the market is segmented in to endoscopes, balloon sinus dilation devices, sinus stents/implants, handheld instruments. In 2019, the balloon sinus dilation devices segment held the largest share of the market and market for sinus stent/implants is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment is likely to witness a lucrative growth owing to factors such as increased prevalence of chronic sinusitis and the higher adoption of balloon sinuplasty procedures. Moreover, balloon sinuplasty using balloon sinus dilation devices has transformed sinus dilation procedure since its introduction due to highly advanced device that enables use of sophisticated dilatational technology to dilate the sinus ostia using minimally invasive sinus dilation procedures. Additionally, increasing awareness among populace regarding the benefits of sinus dilation procedures along with increasing personal disposable income are some of the factors likely to augment the growth of the segment.

The incidences of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) are rising continuously, affecting seven people worldwide. Subsequently, it has driven the implementation of long-term medical management and functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS). Furthermore, technological developments allow various market players to efficiently innovate technologically advanced medical devices to treat CRS through minimally invasive procedures. Balloon sinuplasty is the widely used procedure to treat CRS, and various market leaders are developing balloon sinus dilation devices. With developments in balloon sinuplasty, various regulators are seen approving medical devices. In the past few years, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved several devices. For instance, in July 2016, FDA approved Vent-Os Sinus Dilation System (SinuSys Corporation), and in October 2017, such as Relieva SpinPlus Nav Balloon Sinuplasty System (Acclarent, Inc.) received FDA’s approval.

By Product

Endoscopes Sinuscopes Rhinoscopes

Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices

Sinus Stents/Implants

Handheld Instruments

By Procedure Type

Standalone Sinus Dilation Procedures

Hybrid Sinus Dilation Procedures

By End User

Hospitals

ENT Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

