Single Board Computer Market: Classification, Opportunities, Types, Applications, Status and Forecast to 2027|Advantech, Connect Tech, EUROTECH S.p.A, Hectronic, Intel

The “Global Single Board Computer Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the single board computer industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview single board computer market with detailed market segmentation by component, processor, end-user, application, and geography. The global single board computer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading single board computer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the single board computer market.

A single board computer is building a complete computer on the single circuit board; it includes memory, input/output, microprocessor, and other features. The wide range of application of the single board computer in the computer, kiosk, portable devices, ATM machine, and other equipment are increasing demand for the single board computer market. The advancement in technology and rising the use of single board computers in electronic devices are propelling the growth of the single board computer market.

The global single board computer market is segmented on the basis of component, processor, end-user, application. On the basis component the market is segmented as solution, service. On the basis of processor the market is segmented as ARM, x86, Atom, PowerPC. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as industrial automation, aerospace and defense, transportation, medical, entertainment. On the basis application the market is segmented as test and measurement, communication, data processing, research.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

AAEON Technology Inc.

2. Advantech Co., Ltd.

3. Connect Tech Inc.

4. EUROTECH S.p.A

5. Hectronic

6. Intel Corporation

7. Kontron S and T AG

8. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

9. SECO S.p.A.

10. WinSystems Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global single board computer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The single board computer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting single board computer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the single board computer market in these regions.

