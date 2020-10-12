Restorative Dentistry Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2027 | Voco Gmbh, Mitsui Chemicals, GC Corporation

Key factors driving the market are increasing the prevalence of tooth loss, a growing number of dental practices, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and technological developments in the restorative dentistry. However, limited reimbursement available for dental procedures and high costs of restorative materials is likely to hamper the market growth.

The global restorative dentistry market accounted to US$ 16,337.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 28,228.9 Mn by 2027.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003077/

The restorative dentistry market by product is segmented into restorative materials, implants, prosthetics, and restorative equipment. In 2018, the restorative materials segment held the largest market share of 39.7% of the Restorative Dentistry market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its cost-effective, high-performance solutions and often are used as a first preference by dentists, due to which the segment accounts for a maximum share. Moreover, the restorative material segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to cost-effective, high-performance solutions and often are used as the first preference by dentists.

Company Profiles

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Danaher Corporation

3M

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

GC Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Voco Gmbh

Restorative Dentistry includes dental implants, which are usually coupled with the rising number of geriatric population across the globe; however, a growing number of younger people are now opting for dental implantation procedures instead of bridges. Dental implants function as natural-looking teeth and can last as long as regular teeth. According to American Dental Association (ADA), as of 2018, there are 199,486 dentists working in the U.S. A recent survey of dental professionals conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) 2015 stated that cosmetic procedures continue to be popular with patients seeking cosmetic treatments. Furthermore, the Bureau of Labor Statistics mentions that dental cosmetic procedures are projected to increase by 19% from 2016 to 2026. Thus, the growing adoption of cosmetic dental procedures and treatments, which also include the application of restorative dentistry will drive the global restorative dentistry market over the coming years.

By Product

Restorative Materials

Implants

Prosthetics

Restorative Equipment

By End user

Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Dental Schools and Research Institutes

An outline of the regional analysis:

Geographically, the report segments the Restorative Dentistry market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.

Contribution of each region to the overall market share, along with their growth rate forecast are mentioned in the report.

Total sales and revenue generated by each regional market are illustrated.

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Restorative Dentistry market.

Restorative Dentistry market recent innovations and major events.

A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Restorative Dentistry market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Restorative Dentistry market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Restorative Dentistry market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Restorative Dentistry market.

Additional highlights of the Restorative Dentistry market report:

The product offerings, company profiles, production patterns, and market remunerations are discussed at length.

Pricing model followed by every company, plus their gross margins and market share are given.

Volume predictions for each product category as well as their revenue share are graphed in the report.

Other essentials such as market share and growth rate of each product category over the forecast timeframe are included.

Market share held by each application segment and their projected growth rate during the study period are evaluated.

The report examines the competition trends, and also offers a complete analysis of the industry supply chain.

Note: Access insightful study with over 150+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies.

Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003077/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]