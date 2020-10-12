Rare Gases Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Praxair Inc. (U.S.), Air Liquide S.A. (France), The Linde Group (Germany)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Rare Gases market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rare Gases market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rare Gases report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rare Gases report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rare Gases market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rare Gases market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rare Gases market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rare Gases market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rare Gases market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Rare Gases Market Research Report: Praxair Inc. (U.S.), Air Liquide S.A. (France), The Linde Group (Germany), Airgas Inc. (U.S.), Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (U.S.), Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.), Iwatani Corporation (Japan)

Global Rare Gases Market Segmentation by Product: Neon

Krypton

Xenon



Global Rare Gases Market Segmentation by Application: Manufacturing & Construction

Electronics

Automotive and Transportation Equipment

Health care



The Rare Gases Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rare Gases market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rare Gases market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rare Gases market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rare Gases industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rare Gases market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rare Gases market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rare Gases market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rare Gases Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Rare Gases Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Rare Gases Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Neon

1.4.3 Krypton

1.4.4 Xenon

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rare Gases Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Manufacturing & Construction

1.5.3 Electronics

1.5.4 Automotive and Transportation Equipment

1.5.5 Health care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rare Gases Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Rare Gases Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Rare Gases Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Rare Gases, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Rare Gases Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Rare Gases Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Rare Gases Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Rare Gases Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Rare Gases Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Rare Gases Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Rare Gases Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Rare Gases Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Rare Gases Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Rare Gases Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rare Gases Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Rare Gases Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Rare Gases Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Rare Gases Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Rare Gases Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Rare Gases Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rare Gases Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Rare Gases Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Rare Gases Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Rare Gases Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Rare Gases Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Rare Gases Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Rare Gases Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Rare Gases Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Rare Gases Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Rare Gases Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Rare Gases Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Rare Gases Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Rare Gases Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Rare Gases Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Rare Gases Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Rare Gases Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Rare Gases Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Rare Gases Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Rare Gases by Country

6.1.1 North America Rare Gases Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Rare Gases Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Rare Gases Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Rare Gases Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Rare Gases by Country

7.1.1 Europe Rare Gases Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Rare Gases Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Rare Gases Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Rare Gases Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Rare Gases by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Rare Gases Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Rare Gases Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Rare Gases Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Rare Gases Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Rare Gases by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Rare Gases Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Rare Gases Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Rare Gases Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Rare Gases Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Gases by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Gases Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Gases Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Gases Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Rare Gases Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Praxair Inc. (U.S.)

11.1.1 Praxair Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Praxair Inc. (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Praxair Inc. (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Praxair Inc. (U.S.) Rare Gases Products Offered

11.1.5 Praxair Inc. (U.S.) Related Developments

11.2 Air Liquide S.A. (France)

11.2.1 Air Liquide S.A. (France) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Air Liquide S.A. (France) Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Air Liquide S.A. (France) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Air Liquide S.A. (France) Rare Gases Products Offered

11.2.5 Air Liquide S.A. (France) Related Developments

11.3 The Linde Group (Germany)

11.3.1 The Linde Group (Germany) Corporation Information

11.3.2 The Linde Group (Germany) Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 The Linde Group (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 The Linde Group (Germany) Rare Gases Products Offered

11.3.5 The Linde Group (Germany) Related Developments

11.4 Airgas Inc. (U.S.)

11.4.1 Airgas Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Airgas Inc. (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Airgas Inc. (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Airgas Inc. (U.S.) Rare Gases Products Offered

11.4.5 Airgas Inc. (U.S.) Related Developments

11.5 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (U.S.)

11.5.1 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (U.S.) Rare Gases Products Offered

11.5.5 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (U.S.) Related Developments

11.6 Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.)

11.6.1 Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.) Rare Gases Products Offered

11.6.5 Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.) Related Developments

11.7 Iwatani Corporation (Japan)

11.7.1 Iwatani Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Iwatani Corporation (Japan) Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Iwatani Corporation (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Iwatani Corporation (Japan) Rare Gases Products Offered

11.7.5 Iwatani Corporation (Japan) Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Rare Gases Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Rare Gases Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Rare Gases Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Rare Gases Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Rare Gases Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Rare Gases Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Rare Gases Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Rare Gases Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Rare Gases Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Rare Gases Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Rare Gases Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Rare Gases Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Rare Gases Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Rare Gases Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Rare Gases Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Rare Gases Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Rare Gases Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Rare Gases Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Rare Gases Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Rare Gases Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Rare Gases Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Rare Gases Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Rare Gases Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Rare Gases Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Rare Gases Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

