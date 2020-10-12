PropTech Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 – Galileo, InspectRealEstate, Locale, Opendoor, Optix, PropertyGuru, REA, RexLab, Spacewell, ZWEISPAC

Global PropTech Industry detailed study that helps to provide answers and relevant questions with respect to the Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities. It helps identify each of the prominent hurdle to Growth, apart from identifying the trends of PropTech market.

Proptech or also referred as property technology comprises the set of technology driven products, solution or services that aid in several business operation, management and other business operation across the real estate sector. The market vertical has witnessed unprecedent investment from several prominent investors as well as venture capital companies in the past few years. For instance, according to one of Forbes news article the market registered exponential growth of investment towards development of proptech related solution. Whereas, according to a survey conducted by the market players showed the rising inclination by the end-users to invest significantly in the market during the year 2019 hence powering the growth of the market. Hence, the global proptech market is poised to provide several lucrative profitable business opportunities for the market players during the coming years.

Factors such as rising adoption of numerous technologically enabled innovative solutions or services across the real estate industry is gaining major traction and is expected to be the major market driving force during the coming years. Furthermore, the emergence of robust as well as efficient solution for property management and various other business operation among the asset and facility manager across residential and commercial buildings is also positively influencing the growth of the market. Additionally, the improved and efficient business operation through technologically enabled property management solution is projected to witness notable adoption among the end-user during the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the PropTech market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from PropTech market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for PropTech market in the global market.

The “Global PropTech Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of PropTech market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global PropTech market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading PropTech market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global proptech market is segmented on the basis of offering, component, building type. Based on offering, the proptech market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into security & surveillance, asset management, sales & advertisement, and others. Whereas, based on end-user industry the market is divided into residential and non-residential.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting PropTech market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global PropTech Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global PropTech market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall PropTech market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the PropTech Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the PropTech Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of PropTech Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global PropTech Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

