LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Professional SMS and CPaaS market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Professional SMS and CPaaS market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Professional SMS and CPaaS market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Twilio, RingCentral, Infobip, Sinch, Nexmo (Vonage), SAP Digital Interconnect, OpenMarket Inc., Telesign, MessageBird, Bandwidth, IMImobile, Avaya OneCloud, Route Mobile Limited, Kaleyra, Wavy, Zenvia, Vibes, Plivo, CM.com, Mitto, Genesys Telecommunications, Tyntec, ACL Mobile, Soprano Design, Silverstreet BV, Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (ALE), Clickatell, Pontaltech, TXTImpact, Unifonic
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|, A2P SMS, CPaaS (Voice), CPaaS (Video), CPaaS (Message excluding SMS) Professional SMS and CPaaS
|Market Segment by Application:
|, BFSI, Media, Retail, Travel & Leisure, Public Sectors, Logistics, Healthcare, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Professional SMS and CPaaS market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Professional SMS and CPaaS market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Professional SMS and CPaaS industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Professional SMS and CPaaS market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Professional SMS and CPaaS market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Professional SMS and CPaaS market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Market Analysis by Type
1.3.1 Global Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 A2P SMS
1.3.3 CPaaS (Voice)
1.3.4 CPaaS (Video)
1.3.5 CPaaS (Message excluding SMS)
1.4 Market by Application
1.4.1 Global Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 BFSI
1.4.3 Media
1.4.4 Retail
1.4.5 Travel & Leisure
1.4.6 Public Sectors
1.4.7 Logistics
1.4.8 Healthcare
1.4.9 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Professional SMS and CPaaS Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Professional SMS and CPaaS Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Professional SMS and CPaaS Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Professional SMS and CPaaS Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Trends
2.3.2 Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Drivers
2.3.3 Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Challenges
2.3.4 Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Professional SMS and CPaaS Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Professional SMS and CPaaS Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Professional SMS and CPaaS Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Professional SMS and CPaaS Revenue
3.4 Global Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Professional SMS and CPaaS Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Professional SMS and CPaaS Area Served
3.6 Key Players Professional SMS and CPaaS Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Professional SMS and CPaaS Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Professional SMS and CPaaS Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Professional SMS and CPaaS Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Professional SMS and CPaaS Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Professional SMS and CPaaS Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Professional SMS and CPaaS Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Professional SMS and CPaaS Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Latin America Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Latin America Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Latin America Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Professional SMS and CPaaS Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles
11.1 Twilio
11.1.1 Twilio Company Details
11.1.2 Twilio Business Overview
11.1.3 Twilio Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
11.1.4 Twilio Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Twilio Recent Development
11.2 RingCentral
11.2.1 RingCentral Company Details
11.2.2 RingCentral Business Overview
11.2.3 RingCentral Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
11.2.4 RingCentral Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 RingCentral Recent Development
11.3 Infobip
11.3.1 Infobip Company Details
11.3.2 Infobip Business Overview
11.3.3 Infobip Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
11.3.4 Infobip Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Infobip Recent Development
11.4 Sinch
11.4.1 Sinch Company Details
11.4.2 Sinch Business Overview
11.4.3 Sinch Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
11.4.4 Sinch Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Sinch Recent Development
11.5 Nexmo (Vonage)
11.5.1 Nexmo (Vonage) Company Details
11.5.2 Nexmo (Vonage) Business Overview
11.5.3 Nexmo (Vonage) Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
11.5.4 Nexmo (Vonage) Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Nexmo (Vonage) Recent Development
11.6 SAP Digital Interconnect
11.6.1 SAP Digital Interconnect Company Details
11.6.2 SAP Digital Interconnect Business Overview
11.6.3 SAP Digital Interconnect Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
11.6.4 SAP Digital Interconnect Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 SAP Digital Interconnect Recent Development
11.7 OpenMarket Inc.
11.7.1 OpenMarket Inc. Company Details
11.7.2 OpenMarket Inc. Business Overview
11.7.3 OpenMarket Inc. Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
11.7.4 OpenMarket Inc. Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 OpenMarket Inc. Recent Development
11.8 Telesign
11.8.1 Telesign Company Details
11.8.2 Telesign Business Overview
11.8.3 Telesign Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
11.8.4 Telesign Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Telesign Recent Development
11.9 MessageBird
11.9.1 MessageBird Company Details
11.9.2 MessageBird Business Overview
11.9.3 MessageBird Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
11.9.4 MessageBird Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 MessageBird Recent Development
11.10 Bandwidth
11.10.1 Bandwidth Company Details
11.10.2 Bandwidth Business Overview
11.10.3 Bandwidth Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
11.10.4 Bandwidth Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Bandwidth Recent Development
11.11 IMImobile
10.11.1 IMImobile Company Details
10.11.2 IMImobile Business Overview
10.11.3 IMImobile Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
10.11.4 IMImobile Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 IMImobile Recent Development
11.12 Avaya OneCloud
10.12.1 Avaya OneCloud Company Details
10.12.2 Avaya OneCloud Business Overview
10.12.3 Avaya OneCloud Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
10.12.4 Avaya OneCloud Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Avaya OneCloud Recent Development
11.13 Route Mobile Limited
10.13.1 Route Mobile Limited Company Details
10.13.2 Route Mobile Limited Business Overview
10.13.3 Route Mobile Limited Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
10.13.4 Route Mobile Limited Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Route Mobile Limited Recent Development
11.14 Kaleyra
10.14.1 Kaleyra Company Details
10.14.2 Kaleyra Business Overview
10.14.3 Kaleyra Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
10.14.4 Kaleyra Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Kaleyra Recent Development
11.15 Wavy
10.15.1 Wavy Company Details
10.15.2 Wavy Business Overview
10.15.3 Wavy Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
10.15.4 Wavy Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Wavy Recent Development
11.16 Zenvia
10.16.1 Zenvia Company Details
10.16.2 Zenvia Business Overview
10.16.3 Zenvia Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
10.16.4 Zenvia Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Zenvia Recent Development
11.17 Vibes
10.17.1 Vibes Company Details
10.17.2 Vibes Business Overview
10.17.3 Vibes Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
10.17.4 Vibes Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Vibes Recent Development
11.18 Plivo
10.18.1 Plivo Company Details
10.18.2 Plivo Business Overview
10.18.3 Plivo Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
10.18.4 Plivo Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Plivo Recent Development
11.19 CM.com
10.19.1 CM.com Company Details
10.19.2 CM.com Business Overview
10.19.3 CM.com Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
10.19.4 CM.com Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 CM.com Recent Development
11.20 Mitto
10.20.1 Mitto Company Details
10.20.2 Mitto Business Overview
10.20.3 Mitto Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
10.20.4 Mitto Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Mitto Recent Development
11.21 Genesys Telecommunications
10.21.1 Genesys Telecommunications Company Details
10.21.2 Genesys Telecommunications Business Overview
10.21.3 Genesys Telecommunications Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
10.21.4 Genesys Telecommunications Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Genesys Telecommunications Recent Development
11.22 Tyntec
10.22.1 Tyntec Company Details
10.22.2 Tyntec Business Overview
10.22.3 Tyntec Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
10.22.4 Tyntec Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 Tyntec Recent Development
11.23 ACL Mobile
10.23.1 ACL Mobile Company Details
10.23.2 ACL Mobile Business Overview
10.23.3 ACL Mobile Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
10.23.4 ACL Mobile Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 ACL Mobile Recent Development
11.24 Soprano Design
10.24.1 Soprano Design Company Details
10.24.2 Soprano Design Business Overview
10.24.3 Soprano Design Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
10.24.4 Soprano Design Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 Soprano Design Recent Development
11.25 Silverstreet BV
10.25.1 Silverstreet BV Company Details
10.25.2 Silverstreet BV Business Overview
10.25.3 Silverstreet BV Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
10.25.4 Silverstreet BV Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
10.25.5 Silverstreet BV Recent Development
11.26 Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (ALE)
10.26.1 Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (ALE) Company Details
10.26.2 Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (ALE) Business Overview
10.26.3 Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (ALE) Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
10.26.4 Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (ALE) Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
10.26.5 Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (ALE) Recent Development
11.27 Clickatell
10.27.1 Clickatell Company Details
10.27.2 Clickatell Business Overview
10.27.3 Clickatell Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
10.27.4 Clickatell Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
10.27.5 Clickatell Recent Development
11.28 Pontaltech
10.28.1 Pontaltech Company Details
10.28.2 Pontaltech Business Overview
10.28.3 Pontaltech Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
10.28.4 Pontaltech Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
10.28.5 Pontaltech Recent Development
11.29 TXTImpact
10.29.1 TXTImpact Company Details
10.29.2 TXTImpact Business Overview
10.29.3 TXTImpact Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
10.29.4 TXTImpact Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
10.29.5 TXTImpact Recent Development
11.30 Unifonic
10.30.1 Unifonic Company Details
10.30.2 Unifonic Business Overview
10.30.3 Unifonic Professional SMS and CPaaS Introduction
10.30.4 Unifonic Revenue in Professional SMS and CPaaS Business (2015-2020)
10.30.5 Unifonic Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
