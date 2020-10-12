Pressure Sensor Market | Strategic Industry Evolutionary Analysis Focus on Leading Key Players and Revenue Growth Analysis by Forecast To 2027

The Pressure Sensor Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ethyl players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

According to Publisher, the Global Pressure Sensor Market is accounted for $12.26 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $28.06 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Advancements in micro electro mechanical (MEMS) sensors and increase in demand from automotive and medical industries are the major factors driving the market growth. However, fluctuating raw material prices is restraining the market growth. Moreover, advancements in nano electro mechanical system (NEMS) technology would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

A pressure sensor is a device that senses pressure and converts it into an electric signal where the amount depends upon the pressure applied. It detects, measures, and transmits information, which helps analyze the performance of a device. It uses IC fabrication technology made on silicon wafers. It monitors and controls the pressure, typically of gases & liquids. It measures different types of pressures such as absolute, vacuum, gauge, and differential pressure among others. Pressure sensors have been widely used in fields such as automobile, manufacturing, aviation, bio medical measurements, air conditioning, and hydraulic measurements.

Based on end user, the automotive segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing usage of pressure sensors in the automotive industry to comply with the mandates laid down by governments. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to evolving automobile and industrial manufacturing companies. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of the pressure sensor market in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Pressure Sensor Market include ABB Ltd, AlphaSense, Ametek Inc, Amphenol, Bosch Sensortec, City Technology Ltd, Continental AG, Denso Corp, Dynament Ltd, Eaton, Figaro Engineering Inc, GfG Europe Ltd, Honeywell International, Invensys Ltd, Membrapor AG, Nemoto & Co Ltd, NXP Semiconductor, Robert Bosch LLC, Siemens AG and Texas Instruments.

Types Covered:

– Wireless

– Wired

Functions Covered:

– Altitude Sensing

– Depth Sensing

– Flow Sensing

– Leak Testing

– Pressure Sensing

Products Covered:

– Absolute Pressure Sensors

– Aneroid Barometer Sensors

– Bourdon Tube Pressure Sensors

– Differential Pressure Sensors

– Gauge Pressure Sensors

– Manometer Sensors

– Sealed Pressure Sensors

– Vacuum Pressure Sensors

Technologies Covered:

– Capacitive Pressure Sensors

– Electromagnetic

– Electromechanical

– Inductive Pressure Sensors

– Optical Pressure Sensing

– Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors

– Resonant Solid-State Pressure Sensors

– Strain Gauge Pressure Sensors

– Variable Reluctance Pressure Sensors

– Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

– Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

– Process Controls

– Test & Measurement

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Aviation

– Chemical

– Consumer Electronics

– Energy And Power

– Industrial

– Lighting and Signage

– Manufacturing

– Marine

– Oil & Gas

– Packaging

– Pharmaceutical

– Textiles

– Utility

– Water Treatment

– Consumer Application

– Aerospace and Defense

– Factory Automation

– Medical

– Automotive

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

