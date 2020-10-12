Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Textronics (USA), Milliken (USA), Toray Industries (Japan)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Research Report: Textronics (USA), Milliken (USA), Toray Industries (Japan), Peratech (UK), DowDuPont, Clothing+ (Finland), Outlast (USA), d3o lab (UK), Schoeller Textiles AG (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (USA), Exo2 (UK), Vista Medical Ltd. (Canada), Ohmatex ApS (Demark), Interactive Wear AG (Germany)

Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Segmentation by Product: Passive Smart Fabrics and Textiles

Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles

Ultra-Smart Fabrics and Textiles



Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Segmentation by Application: Military Uses

Civil Uses

Healthcare Uses

Other



The Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Passive Smart Fabrics and Textiles

1.4.3 Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles

1.4.4 Ultra-Smart Fabrics and Textiles

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Military Uses

1.5.3 Civil Uses

1.5.4 Healthcare Uses

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles by Country

6.1.1 North America Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles by Country

7.1.1 Europe Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Textronics (USA)

11.1.1 Textronics (USA) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Textronics (USA) Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Textronics (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Textronics (USA) Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Products Offered

11.1.5 Textronics (USA) Related Developments

11.2 Milliken (USA)

11.2.1 Milliken (USA) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Milliken (USA) Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Milliken (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Milliken (USA) Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Products Offered

11.2.5 Milliken (USA) Related Developments

11.3 Toray Industries (Japan)

11.3.1 Toray Industries (Japan) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Toray Industries (Japan) Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Toray Industries (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Toray Industries (Japan) Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Products Offered

11.3.5 Toray Industries (Japan) Related Developments

11.4 Peratech (UK)

11.4.1 Peratech (UK) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Peratech (UK) Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Peratech (UK) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Peratech (UK) Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Products Offered

11.4.5 Peratech (UK) Related Developments

11.5 DowDuPont

11.5.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.5.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 DowDuPont Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Products Offered

11.5.5 DowDuPont Related Developments

11.6 Clothing+ (Finland)

11.6.1 Clothing+ (Finland) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Clothing+ (Finland) Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Clothing+ (Finland) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Clothing+ (Finland) Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Products Offered

11.6.5 Clothing+ (Finland) Related Developments

11.7 Outlast (USA)

11.7.1 Outlast (USA) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Outlast (USA) Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Outlast (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Outlast (USA) Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Products Offered

11.7.5 Outlast (USA) Related Developments

11.8 d3o lab (UK)

11.8.1 d3o lab (UK) Corporation Information

11.8.2 d3o lab (UK) Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 d3o lab (UK) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 d3o lab (UK) Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Products Offered

11.8.5 d3o lab (UK) Related Developments

11.9 Schoeller Textiles AG (Switzerland)

11.9.1 Schoeller Textiles AG (Switzerland) Corporation Information

11.9.2 Schoeller Textiles AG (Switzerland) Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Schoeller Textiles AG (Switzerland) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Schoeller Textiles AG (Switzerland) Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Products Offered

11.9.5 Schoeller Textiles AG (Switzerland) Related Developments

11.10 Texas Instruments (USA)

11.10.1 Texas Instruments (USA) Corporation Information

11.10.2 Texas Instruments (USA) Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Texas Instruments (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Texas Instruments (USA) Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Products Offered

11.10.5 Texas Instruments (USA) Related Developments

11.12 Vista Medical Ltd. (Canada)

11.12.1 Vista Medical Ltd. (Canada) Corporation Information

11.12.2 Vista Medical Ltd. (Canada) Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Vista Medical Ltd. (Canada) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Vista Medical Ltd. (Canada) Products Offered

11.12.5 Vista Medical Ltd. (Canada) Related Developments

11.13 Ohmatex ApS (Demark)

11.13.1 Ohmatex ApS (Demark) Corporation Information

11.13.2 Ohmatex ApS (Demark) Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Ohmatex ApS (Demark) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Ohmatex ApS (Demark) Products Offered

11.13.5 Ohmatex ApS (Demark) Related Developments

11.14 Interactive Wear AG (Germany)

11.14.1 Interactive Wear AG (Germany) Corporation Information

11.14.2 Interactive Wear AG (Germany) Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Interactive Wear AG (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Interactive Wear AG (Germany) Products Offered

11.14.5 Interactive Wear AG (Germany) Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”