OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| ZTT, Fujikura, NKT Cables

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Research Report: ZTT, Fujikura, NKT Cables, Tongguang Cable, Shenzhen SDG, Furukawa, LS Cable & System, Jiangsu Hongtu, Taihan, Sichuan Huiyuan, Elsewedy Cables, Tratos, J-Power Systems

Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Segmentation by Product: Central Tube Structure OPGW

Layer Stranding Structure OPGW



Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Segmentation by Application: Below 220KV

220KV~500KV

Above 500KV



The OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Central Tube Structure OPGW

1.4.3 Layer Stranding Structure OPGW

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Below 220KV

1.5.3 220KV~500KV

1.5.4 Above 500KV

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) by Country

6.1.1 North America OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) by Country

7.1.1 Europe OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 ZTT

11.1.1 ZTT Corporation Information

11.1.2 ZTT Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 ZTT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 ZTT OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Products Offered

11.1.5 ZTT Related Developments

11.2 Fujikura

11.2.1 Fujikura Corporation Information

11.2.2 Fujikura Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Fujikura Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Fujikura OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Products Offered

11.2.5 Fujikura Related Developments

11.3 NKT Cables

11.3.1 NKT Cables Corporation Information

11.3.2 NKT Cables Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 NKT Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 NKT Cables OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Products Offered

11.3.5 NKT Cables Related Developments

11.4 Tongguang Cable

11.4.1 Tongguang Cable Corporation Information

11.4.2 Tongguang Cable Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Tongguang Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Tongguang Cable OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Products Offered

11.4.5 Tongguang Cable Related Developments

11.5 Shenzhen SDG

11.5.1 Shenzhen SDG Corporation Information

11.5.2 Shenzhen SDG Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Shenzhen SDG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Shenzhen SDG OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Products Offered

11.5.5 Shenzhen SDG Related Developments

11.6 Furukawa

11.6.1 Furukawa Corporation Information

11.6.2 Furukawa Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Furukawa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Furukawa OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Products Offered

11.6.5 Furukawa Related Developments

11.7 LS Cable & System

11.7.1 LS Cable & System Corporation Information

11.7.2 LS Cable & System Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 LS Cable & System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 LS Cable & System OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Products Offered

11.7.5 LS Cable & System Related Developments

11.8 Jiangsu Hongtu

11.8.1 Jiangsu Hongtu Corporation Information

11.8.2 Jiangsu Hongtu Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Jiangsu Hongtu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Jiangsu Hongtu OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Products Offered

11.8.5 Jiangsu Hongtu Related Developments

11.9 Taihan

11.9.1 Taihan Corporation Information

11.9.2 Taihan Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Taihan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Taihan OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Products Offered

11.9.5 Taihan Related Developments

11.10 Sichuan Huiyuan

11.10.1 Sichuan Huiyuan Corporation Information

11.10.2 Sichuan Huiyuan Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Sichuan Huiyuan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Sichuan Huiyuan OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Products Offered

11.10.5 Sichuan Huiyuan Related Developments

11.12 Tratos

11.12.1 Tratos Corporation Information

11.12.2 Tratos Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Tratos Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Tratos Products Offered

11.12.5 Tratos Related Developments

11.13 J-Power Systems

11.13.1 J-Power Systems Corporation Information

11.13.2 J-Power Systems Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 J-Power Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 J-Power Systems Products Offered

11.13.5 J-Power Systems Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

