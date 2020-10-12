Multi-Panel Labels Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027

Multi-Panel Labels Market: An Overview

Today, the finest packaging with retail product presentation is a part of whole new future of using innovative products. The multi-panel or multi-layer or sometimes known as the extended content labels is one of that products which is widely accepted for cost effective folding techniques on the external surface of products. Multi-panel labels includes at least two layers to sometimes nine also which may be repeatedly or partially separated to one another, such that a fraction of the external surface of a lower layer is uncovered upon partition of a fraction of top layer. Multi-panel label is a great technique to present a lot with limited space. It allows brand owners to fit any size of information on product without negotiating with visuals and labelling features.

Multi-panel labels are typically used when brand owner need to put up more data like multiple languages, advertising information, nutrition details, guidelines, vouchers, and lot more. The multi-panel labels are available in various shapes and sizes and are always resalable. Multi-panel labels can be supplied in four-color printing with a combination of flexographic and digital printing. Increasing focus on consumer friendly products, ease of accessibility and eye-catching presentation are influencing buying habits and public choices towards the demand of multi-panel labels.

Multi-Panel Labels Market: Dynamics

Multi-panel label are mainly driven by the need to provide vital product knowledge on the safe and active use of product in a minimal amount of area. Brand owners and end use industries are adopting multi-panel labels for easy surviving of newly launched products to give lot more information at the same space and attract consumers towards them is rising its popularity. Besides this the customers are attracting towards multi-panel labels because they can access lengthy product information at one site. The demand of multi-panel labels are increasing as it economically fit to the end use industries budget, product and brand marketing strategies.

Food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries are among the top users of multi-panel labels as they have to accommodate huge instructions, ingredients and nutritional information at the same space. By material type, paper holds the highest share for multi-panel labels as it seems to the sustainable alternatives for eco-conscious consumers. Multi-panel labels becomes the product of choice among the healthcare and nutraceutical industries because this can reduce the patients risk as information is always kept with medicine and can help vital information remains on the pack.

Multi-Panel Labels Market: Segmentation

Globally, the multi-panel labels market has been segmented on the basis of material and end-use industries.

On the basis of material, the global multi-panel labels market can be segmented into:

Paper Uncoated Thermal Others

Plastics Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene (PE)

Foil

On the basis of end-use industry, the global multi-panel labels market can be segmented into:

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Personal Care and Cosmetic Industry

Chemical & Fertilizers industry

Others (Homecare)

Multi-Panel Labels Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, the global multi-panel labels market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Oceania. Mature markets of North America and Europe are the fastest adopting markets for multi-panel labels as the people are aware about the need of product information with ease of access. Increasing no of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the region is boosting the demand of the multi-panel labels market. In the developing markets of Asian regions China, India, Japan and Indonesia are the major contributors to the multi-panel market. Besides this, future growth of multi-panel labels seems to be good in MEA and Oceania regions also.