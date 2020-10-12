Motor Control Centers Market 2020: Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Delivery Mode, Development Phase, End Use and Forecast 2027

The Motor Control Centers Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ethyl players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

According to Publisher, the Global Motor Control Centers Market is accounted for $5.30 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $9.11 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing demand for industrial automation, government regulations about energy savings, and growing power generation capacities. However, reduced investment in the oil & gas sector is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

An assembly of motor starters or device overload protectors connected by a common source power bus is known as the motor control centre. It controls several motors which are connected to the power bus. It is typically made of a steel structure that contains the combination of motor control units, wire-ways, internal wiring, and bus bars. Distribution of power to electrical motors is the main function of a motor control centre.

Click to Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00031980

By component, the circuit breakers and fuses segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the growth of power distribution & transmission sector. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the growing urbanization and industrialization and the increasing electricity demand.

Some of the key players in Motor Control Centers Market include Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Larsen & Toubro, Rittal, Technical Control Systems, Vidhyut Control, TES, Fuji Electric, WEG, Tesco Controls, and LSIS.

Types Covered:

– Intelligent

– Conventional

Components Covered:

– Overload Relays

– Busbars

– Variable Speed Drives

– Motor Circuit Isolators

– Circuit Breakers and Fuses

– Soft Starters

– Other Components

Standards Covered:

– International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)

– National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

– Other Standards

Voltage Ranges Covered:

– Low Voltage (200-600 V)

– Medium Voltage (601-2,299 V)

– High Voltage (2,300-15,000 V)

Applications Covered:

– Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems

– Automotive Painting Plants

– Electrical and Automation Panels

– Laser Parts

– Sheet Metal Fabrication Plants

End Users Covered:

– Commercial

– Industrial

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

For Purchase this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00031980

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

– Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

– Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

– Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Continue…

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.