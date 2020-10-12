Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Analysis, Future Plans, Technological Advancement, Target Audience, Growth Prospects Predicted by 2027

According to a new market research report published by Transparency Market Research entitled “Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market (By Access Type- Aeronautical MSS, Land MSS, Maritime MSS, Personal MSS and Broadcast MSS. By Service Type- Data Service and Voice Service. By End-use Industry- Oil & Gas, Media & Entertainment, Mining, Mining & Defense, Aviation, Government (Disaster Management), Transportation, Automotive and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2027,” the global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market is expected to reach US$ 8,052.6 Mn by 2027. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the period from 2020 to 2027.

The global mobile satellite service market by service type was dominated by the data segment with a market share of 66.2% in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, owning to the factors such as increasing demand for high quality information with enhanced safety feature, which is fulfilled only by data services.

Majority of the information is transferred in the form of data signals as it can be encrypted making it secure and impenetrable to loss. Moreover, aviation and maritime applications require high-quality data with enhanced security which is expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

In terms of access type, land MSS is found to be the largest market segment in 2016, due to extensive use of satellite communication for military, disaster management, and oil & gas explorations. While the broadcast MSS is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the innovation in the mobile satellite network that broadcast data and voice signals. Pages, travel advisories, and navigation data are sent through the broadcast channel. The growth of broadcast MSS can also be contributed to IoT trend currently ongoing in the market.

Deployment of MSS stations is rapid and provide secure and scalable communications to the end-users. Increasing demand for mobility is one of the key factor which is anticipated to drive the market’s growth trajectories. In-flight connectivity, maritime communication and autonomous vehicles are few of the prime factors responsible for growing users demand for mobility.

Furthermore, oil and gas sector is increasing its use of video streaming for operations monitoring and crew welfare. With the rise in oil & gas and mining activities in remote areas, demand for MSS is increasing. Considering these positive factors, the demand for high Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market set to rise during the forecast period from 2017 – 2027.

By geography, the MSS market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. In 2019, North America held the largest market of the Internet of Thing in terms of revenue. On the other hand, growing consumer’s preference towards smart devices especially in countries such as china and India is expected to drive the market of Asia Pacific region at the fastest pace. The Internet of Thing market of North America is followed by Europe in terms of revenue and these two regions collectively held more than 60% of the market in terms of revenue in 2018.

Some of the key players profiled in the global mobile satellite services (MSS) report include Echostar Corporation, Ericsson AB, GlobalStar Corporation, Inmarsat Inc, Intelsat, S.A., Iridium Communications, Inc., ORBCOMM, Inc., Singtel Satellite, Telstra Corporation Ltd., Tesacom, Thuraya Telecommunications Company and ViaSat Inc among others.