Metagenomics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers

TMR’s report on the global metagenomics market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period, 2020 to 2030. The report provides the overall revenue of the global metagenomics market for the period 2018–2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global metagenomics market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global metagenomics market.

Global Metagenomics market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

Economic activities in the metagenomics market are pacing up due to an unprecedented demand for COVID-19 (coronavirus) drug and vaccine discovery. Scientists have joined forces with metagenomics companies in order to provide tools and information that help if tackling the novel coronavirus. As such, companies in the metagenomics market are increasing their attention toward RNA sequencing-based data. Global leaders in next-generation sequencing services are adopting metagenomics detection of SARS-CoV-2 to effectively manage and analyze possible outcomes of the infection.

Metagenomics analysis platforms are gaining increased popularity in order to conduct metagenomics sequencing. Companies are experimenting with different algorithms for matching the closest genome to the novel coronavirus. They are conducting phylogenetic research to accelerate processes in the genomics community.

The revenue of drug discovery is slated to witness huge leap from ~22% in 2019 and reach ~26% by the end of 2030 in the metagenomics market. Hence, research companies are adopting metagenomics medicine mapping systems in order to advance in the field of drug discovery. On the other hand, metagenomics is playing a pivotal role in the assessment of soil health and freshwater quality. These domains are broadening revenue streams for companies in the metagenomics market. Unprecedented environmental events and impact on the biodiversity are key drivers favoring market growth.

These primary and secondary sources have provided exclusive information during interviews, which serves as a validation from Metagenomics market leaders. Access to an extensive internal repository and external proprietary databases allows this report to address specific details and questions about the global Metagenomics market with accuracy. The study also uses the top-down approach to assess the numbers for each segment and two bottom-up approaches to counter-validate them. This has helped in reaching TMR’s estimates on future prospects of the global Metagenomics market more reliably and accurately.

Key Players of Metagenomics Market Report:

This report profiles major players in the global Metagenomics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

Key players operating in the global metagenomics market include

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

QIAGEN

Illumina, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Novogene Co., Ltd.

Takara Bio, Inc

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Arc Bio, LLC.

Eurofins Scientific

Zymo Research

Microsynth AG

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Sequencing)

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Computomics GmbH.

