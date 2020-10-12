Magnetic Sensor Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2026 | Analog Devices,Amphenol,Honeywell International,NXP semiconductors N.V.,Schneider Electric

The global magnetic sensor market size was valued at $2.21 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $4.22 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026. Magnetic sensor definition is a sensor, which is used to notice disturbances as well as changes within a magnetic field such as strength, direction, and flux. There are many manufacturing companies offering magnetic sensors that are used in many applications where high dependability & cost-optimized solutions are needed. There are different types of detection sensors, which can work on some of the characteristics such as light, pressure, and temperature.

Top Key Companies:

Analog Devices

Amphenol

Honeywell International

NXP semiconductors N.V.

Schneider Electric

Infineon Technologies AG

ST Microelectronics

TE Connectivity

TDK Corporation

Texas Instruments

The demand for magnetic sensor in the commercial sector is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, owing to various factors such as rise in demand for magnetic sensor in consumer electronics, growth in automotive industry, and surge in need for the adoption of magnetic sensor in medical application. However, high installation cost pose a major threat, thus hampering the market growth globally. The market for magnetic sensor in commercial sector is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

In the report, the global magnetic sensor market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. By type, the market is classified into hall effect sensor, magnetoresistive sensor, squid sensor, and fluxgate sensor. On the basis of application, it is divided into speed sensing, detection, position sensing, navigation and others. On the basis of end user, the market is divided into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

