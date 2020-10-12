LED Agricultural Grow Lights Market – Growth of vertical and indoor farming projected to drive the industry

Growing demand for urban farming has led to increased usage of LED agricultural grow lights. The grow lights are an artificial light source used to stimulate the growth of plants for indoor cultivation. The tree types of grow lights available in the market include fluorescent grow lights, LED grow lights, and high-pressure sodium grow lights. LED grow lights are more energy efficient than the other two types. These grow lights are also known as plant lights. Growth of vertical and indoor farming is expected to fuel the LED agricultural grow lights market across the globe.

Light emitting diode bulbs are energy saving alternatives to other light sources. These days, people are increasingly inclined toward vertical and indoor farming where the use of LED agricultural grow lights is growing considerably. Growth of urban farming is expected to lead to increased usage of LED grow lights. People are currently more focused on technology driven objects. Growing demand for fresh and nutritious vegetables has fueled the indoor farming sector which is expected to boost the LED agricultural grow lights market. The market is likely to expand significantly due to major growth of the agricultural industry.

Rising Usage in the Poultry Sector to Drive the LED Agricultural Grow Lights Market

Lights plays a major role in production in poultry farming. Poultry farmers use the LED lights for better growth of the chicken. Chicken raised using LED grow lights are found to produce higher quality and quantity of eggs. Though LED grow lights are costlier, they offer better performance than other grow lights. Many urban farmers are seeking energy efficient lights for farming. This is likely to fuel the LED agricultural grow lights market globally.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global LED Agricultural Grow Lights Market

In terms of region, the global LED agricultural grow lights market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Europe includes country-level analysis for U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. North America includes Canada, U.S., and Rest of North America. The South America LED agricultural grow lights market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America. Analysis and forecast of the LED agricultural grow lights market in Asia Pacific features India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the LED agricultural grow lights market analysis for GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness the maximum demand for LED agricultural grow lights from 2019 to 2027 followed by North America.

Leading manufacturers of LED agricultural grow lights have extensive distribution networks along with deep product penetration. Manufacturers are focusing on innovation in their product portfolio and manufacturing agricultural grow lights which can be used for longer duration with more innovations.

