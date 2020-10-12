Interventional Neuroradiology Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2027 | Balt Extrusion, Merit Medical, Terumo, Medtronic

Interventional neuroradiology market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to prevalence of stroke and other neurological disorders along with the presence of supportive government initiatives and research in the field of neurology. In addition, emergence of new local players with competitive product portfolio are expected to fuel the market growth worldwide.

The global interventional neuroradiology market accounted to US$ 1,969.39 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,254.55 Mn by 2027.

The interventional neuroradiology market by product is segmented into neurovascular embolization & coiling assist devices and accessories. In 2018, the neurovascular embolization & coiling assist devices segment held a largest market share of 72.17% of the interventional neuroradiology market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increase in the number of interventional neurology procedures. The segment is also anticipated to witness the growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.

The ageing population is defined as group of people aged 65 and over. The growth of the ageing population is poised to become one of the most significant social transformations of the twenty-first century. The number of geriatric population has been rising significantly worldwide. As per the data published by the United Nations, in 2017, there were an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over in the world, which comprised of 13 per cent of the global population. The geriatric population is estimated to grow at a rate of 3% every year.

At present, Europe and Asia Pacific regions has the highest population aged 60 years and above. The number of ageing population in the world is projected to reach around 1.4 billion in 2030 and it will reach around 2.1 billion in 2050, and is expected to reach up to 3.1 billion in 2100. Ageing has been linked with the various chronic diseases due to problems related to it. Hence, owing to the growing geriatric population and the rise in associated neurological disorders, the market for interventional neuroradiology is anticipated to witness significant growth.

