Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Segmentation, Growth Potential, Comprehensive Analysis, Technological Advancement, Development Status and Strategic Assessment

Rise in Focus on Energy Management by Governments

Increasing government regulations on energy and waste management and carbon footprints has compelled organizations to improve and maintain their business activities in order to reduce and control emission of harmful gases. For instance, the Energy Policy Act of 1992 by the U.S. Federal Government focuses on energy reduction and lists guidelines for the implementation of conservation measures.

Likewise, governments across the globe are using legislation to encourage businesses to reduce carbon emissions. The integrated workplace management system helps calculate emissions generated by businesses and develops a solution to improve the long-term sustainability of the environment and businesses.

Increasing business activity and its impact on the environment is expected to drive organizations to adopt integrated workflow management systems on a large scale. This in turn is expected to accelerate the growth of the integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market globally during the forecast period.

Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market: Segmentation

The global integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market has been segmented in terms of component, deployment, enterprise size, end user, and region. On the basis of component, the integrated workplace management system market has been bifurcated into solution and services. The solution segment has been further divided into real estate & lease management, facilities & space management, asset & maintenance management, project management, and environment management. Services segment is further divided into professional services and managed services. Based on deployment, the market has been split into cloud and on-premises. In terms of enterprise size, the integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market has been classified into micro SMB, SMB, mid-market SMB, and large enterprises. The end user segment has been divided into IT & telecom, manufacturing, real estate, travel & transportation, retail, healthcare, BFSI, and others (education, government, and energy).

Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to dominate the integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market during the forecast period. The U.S. is estimated to hold a considerable share of the market in North America and the market in the country is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period, due to highest adoption rate of cloud-based technology. Asia Pacific held substantial share of the global integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market in 2018 and is expected to expand at the highest rate during the forecast period with China, India, and Japan being the major markets in the region. The integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market in Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America is also projected to expand moderately over the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market.

Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market. Key players profiled in the report include SAP SE, IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., Accruent, LLC, Archibus, Inc, AssetWorks, LLC, Facilio Inc., FASEAS NV (Spacewell), FM:Systems Group, LLC, FSI (FM Solutions) Limited, Indus Systems, Inc., Ioffice Corporation, MCS Corp, MRI Software LLC, Nuvolo Technologies Corp., Planon Group, Qube Global Software Ltd., Trimble Navigation Limited (Manhattan), Visual Lease, LLC, and zLink, Inc.