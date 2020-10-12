Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2027

The industrial sludge treatment chemicals market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising demand for chemical industry. Moreover, the development in new sludge removal technologies such as automated chemostat treatment (ACT), KemiCond process, and extracellular polymers extraction from activated sludge with the help of cation exchange resin provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the industrial sludge treatment chemicals market. However, increasing development in machinery and other processes for environmental concerns is on a rise owing to government regulations. Improvement and integrated mechanisms in wastewater treatment plants such as uncoupled metabolism, endogenous metabolism, microbial predation, to produce lesser sludge is projected to hamper the overall growth of the industrial sludge treatment chemicals market.

The report analyzes factors affecting the industrial sludge treatment chemicals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the industrial sludge treatment chemicals market in these regions.

Industrial sludge treatment chemicals are used mainly to purify water before reused or released into the atmosphere. Industrial sludge contains a mixture of agricultural value (nitrogen, organic matter, phosphorous, etc.) and pollutants (metals, pathogens, and organic pollutants). Also, the wastewater treatment process generates vast amounts of industrial sludge. Several industries, especially in the manufacturing sector, release wastewater in large amounts, containing chemical constituents and microorganisms. This water is reduced through various processes to form sludge and further undergoes treatment for volume reduction, stability, and safe disposal.

Leading Companies: 1. BASF

2. Accepta

3. Amcon

4. Beckart Environmental

5. Ecolab

6. Hubbard-Hall

7. Kemira

8. Kurita Water Industries

9. Ovivo

10. Suez

The “Global Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the industrial sludge treatment chemicals market with detailed market segmentation sludge type, process treatment, process chemical, end user, and geography. The global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial sludge treatment chemicals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market is segmented on the basis of sludge type, process treatment, process chemical and end user. On the basis of sludge type, the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market is divided into activated, primary, and mixed. On the basis of process treatment, the market is divided into dewatering & drying, conditioning & stabilization, thickening, and digestion. On the basis of process chemical, the market is divided into flocculants, coagulants, and disinfectants. On the basis of end user, the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market is divided into automotive, oil & gas, metal processing, food & beverages, pulp & paper, personal care & chemicals, and electronics.