Industrial Control Transformer Market Report Highlights the Competitive Scenario to 2027

According to Publisher, the Global Industrial Control Transformer Market is accounted for $790.45 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,368.33 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing power sector, equipment failure in various industries due to frequent voltage spikes, and rapid urbanization. However, the sluggish growth of the oil & gas industry is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Industrial control transformers are specially designed for industrial applications that require relays, solenoids, and other electromagnetic devices. They provide good voltage regulation and a high degree of secondary voltage stability during a brief period of the overload condition. These transformers are generally customized according to the requirement of the end-user.

By phase type, the three-phase segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because it provides better efficiency in industrial applications as compared to the single-phase segment. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to industrialization and infrastructural developments taking place in the major economies like China and India.

Some of the key players in Industrial Control Transformer Market include Rockwell Automation, Siemens Energy & Automation Inc, MCI Transformers, Emerson Electric Co, ABB, Toshiba Corporation, Schneider Electric, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Eaton, Crompton Greaves Limited, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, Hubbell, SNC Manufacturing Co Ltd, Hammond Power Solutions Inc, Foster Transformer Company, Broadman Transformers, and Procon Controls.

Power Ratings Covered:

– Above 1,500 VA

– 1,000-1,500 VA

– 500-1,000 VA

– 25-500 VA

Phase Types Covered:

– Three Phase

– Single Phase

End Users Covered:

– Oil & Gas

– Power Generation

– Chemical

– Metal & Mining

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

– Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

– Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

– Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

