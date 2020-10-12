Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market is Booming Worldwide By Top Key Players: Dell EMC, Nautanix, Cisco, HPE, Microsoft, Pivot3, NetApp, Hitach, Scale Compiting, Fujitsu, Huawei, New H3C, Smartx, Sangfor

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Hyper-converged Infrastructure market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Hyper-converged Infrastructure market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Hyper-converged Infrastructure market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Dell EMC, Nautanix, Cisco, HPE, Microsoft, Pivot3, NetApp, Hitach, Scale Compiting, Fujitsu, Huawei, New H3C, Smartx, Sangfor Market Segment by Product Type: , Software, Hardware Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Segment by Application: , Financial Industry, Medical Industry, Education, Manufacturing, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Hyper-converged Infrastructure market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hyper-converged Infrastructure market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Hyper-converged Infrastructure industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hyper-converged Infrastructure market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hyper-converged Infrastructure market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hyper-converged Infrastructure market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Software

1.3.3 Hardware

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Financial Industry

1.4.3 Medical Industry

1.4.4 Education

1.4.5 Manufacturing

1.4.6 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Hyper-converged Infrastructure Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Hyper-converged Infrastructure Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Hyper-converged Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Hyper-converged Infrastructure Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Trends

2.3.2 Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Drivers

2.3.3 Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Challenges

2.3.4 Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Hyper-converged Infrastructure Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Hyper-converged Infrastructure Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Hyper-converged Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Hyper-converged Infrastructure Revenue

3.4 Global Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hyper-converged Infrastructure Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Hyper-converged Infrastructure Area Served

3.6 Key Players Hyper-converged Infrastructure Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Hyper-converged Infrastructure Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Hyper-converged Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Hyper-converged Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Hyper-converged Infrastructure Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Hyper-converged Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Hyper-converged Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Dell EMC

11.1.1 Dell EMC Company Details

11.1.2 Dell EMC Business Overview

11.1.3 Dell EMC Hyper-converged Infrastructure Introduction

11.1.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Hyper-converged Infrastructure Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Dell EMC Recent Development

11.2 Nautanix

11.2.1 Nautanix Company Details

11.2.2 Nautanix Business Overview

11.2.3 Nautanix Hyper-converged Infrastructure Introduction

11.2.4 Nautanix Revenue in Hyper-converged Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Nautanix Recent Development

11.3 Cisco

11.3.1 Cisco Company Details

11.3.2 Cisco Business Overview

11.3.3 Cisco Hyper-converged Infrastructure Introduction

11.3.4 Cisco Revenue in Hyper-converged Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Cisco Recent Development

11.4 HPE

11.4.1 HPE Company Details

11.4.2 HPE Business Overview

11.4.3 HPE Hyper-converged Infrastructure Introduction

11.4.4 HPE Revenue in Hyper-converged Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 HPE Recent Development

11.5 Microsoft

11.5.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.5.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.5.3 Microsoft Hyper-converged Infrastructure Introduction

11.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Hyper-converged Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development

11.6 Pivot3

11.6.1 Pivot3 Company Details

11.6.2 Pivot3 Business Overview

11.6.3 Pivot3 Hyper-converged Infrastructure Introduction

11.6.4 Pivot3 Revenue in Hyper-converged Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Pivot3 Recent Development

11.7 NetApp

11.7.1 NetApp Company Details

11.7.2 NetApp Business Overview

11.7.3 NetApp Hyper-converged Infrastructure Introduction

11.7.4 NetApp Revenue in Hyper-converged Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 NetApp Recent Development

11.8 Hitach

11.8.1 Hitach Company Details

11.8.2 Hitach Business Overview

11.8.3 Hitach Hyper-converged Infrastructure Introduction

11.8.4 Hitach Revenue in Hyper-converged Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Hitach Recent Development

11.9 Scale Compiting

11.9.1 Scale Compiting Company Details

11.9.2 Scale Compiting Business Overview

11.9.3 Scale Compiting Hyper-converged Infrastructure Introduction

11.9.4 Scale Compiting Revenue in Hyper-converged Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Scale Compiting Recent Development

11.10 Fujitsu

11.10.1 Fujitsu Company Details

11.10.2 Fujitsu Business Overview

11.10.3 Fujitsu Hyper-converged Infrastructure Introduction

11.10.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Hyper-converged Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

11.11 Huawei

10.11.1 Huawei Company Details

10.11.2 Huawei Business Overview

10.11.3 Huawei Hyper-converged Infrastructure Introduction

10.11.4 Huawei Revenue in Hyper-converged Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Huawei Recent Development

11.12 New H3C

10.12.1 New H3C Company Details

10.12.2 New H3C Business Overview

10.12.3 New H3C Hyper-converged Infrastructure Introduction

10.12.4 New H3C Revenue in Hyper-converged Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 New H3C Recent Development

11.13 Smartx

10.13.1 Smartx Company Details

10.13.2 Smartx Business Overview

10.13.3 Smartx Hyper-converged Infrastructure Introduction

10.13.4 Smartx Revenue in Hyper-converged Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Smartx Recent Development

11.14 Sangfor

10.14.1 Sangfor Company Details

10.14.2 Sangfor Business Overview

10.14.3 Sangfor Hyper-converged Infrastructure Introduction

10.14.4 Sangfor Revenue in Hyper-converged Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Sangfor Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

