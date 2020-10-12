Holdall Bags Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027

Holdall Bags Market: An Overview

Holdall bag is also called as gym bag or carryall bag which generally has a rectangular base and zippered opening at the top. The Holdall bags are lightweight, durable, convenient during transportation which is why it is highly preferred among the youngsters while travelling. Over the last few years, increase in travel and tourism industry has increased. Also, the number of people who are interested in improving their physical fitness and joining the gym are also rising. Because of this, the demand in Holdall bags is expected to rise during the forecast period. Holdall bags can be made up of various materials such as fibres, nylon, polyester which has inherent properties such as lightweight, tear & wear resistance and durable which increase its chances to prefer as a raw material in the manufacturing process of Holdall bags.

Continuous upgradation in technology gives an upper-hand to innovation in various types of product design which helps to attract the customers with the help of its appearances. Evolving fashion trends and leisure among the consumers especially in youngsters are major factors that are responsible in the growth of Holdall bags market and is estimated to increase substantially in an appreciable amount during the forecast period.

Holdall Bags Market: Dynamics

The factors which drive the Holdall bags market are increase in number of domestic and international travellers, multi-functionality, ease in handling, ease in transportation, urbanization, increase in number of customers through retail & e-commerce channel, rise in tourism industry, innovation in design & packaging due to advancement in technology, convenience and durability.

The factors which restrain the Holdall bags market are increase in counterfeits which are of low quality but available at a cheaper rate and non-continuity in the purchase of the bags or seasonal demand of the product.

Holdall Bags Market: Segmentation

The Holdall bags market is segmented on the basis of type of material and distribution channel.

The Holdall bags market is segmented on the basis of type of material as

Fabric

Leather

Nylon

Polyester

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Canvas

The Holdall bags market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Departmental stores

Online stores

Retail

Factory outlet

Holdall Bags Market: Regional Outlook

On a global scale, North America is the major contributor in Holdall bags market due to the standard of living of the population in this particular region. Europe is the second largest market for Holdall bags and is expected to increase its market share during the forecast period due to increase in domestic and international travellers over the last few years.

Asia-Pacific region especially China, Japan and India are expected to grow at a higher CAGR that that of other geographical region due to wake in retail and e-commerce business and increase in number of online shopping customers. The region is expected to increase its market share in terms of value as well as volume during the forecast period.

Latin America, Middle-East & Africa and Oceania are the geographical regions which has a steady growth in Holdall bags market and anticipated to grow further due to their emerging economies, rise in industrial area and increase in market sources such as hypermarkets, supermarkets and retail stores.