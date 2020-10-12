Heat Shrink Bands Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027

Heat Shrink Bands Market: Overview

Heat Shrink bands market represents opportunities for various end users including food and beverage packaging converters, pharmaceuticals and others manufacturers across the globe. With the increasing cases of counterfeiting, the end users across various industries are looking for anti-counterfeiting solutions to protect their brand image. Counterfeiting results in creating huge economic loss and may harm the consumers. Heat shrink bands are ideal and cost-effective solutions to provide tamper evident features to the product. The food & beverages pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industries are some of the most adversely affected end use industries due to counterfeiting, which is translating humongous opportunities in the heat shrink bands market.

Heat shrink bands are available in various colors and shapes to cater the demand from various bottle manufacturers. Heat shrink bands are the security seals that makes unauthorized access to the protected product easily detectable. Heat shrink bands are wrapped around necks and lids of bottles and jars. PVC heat shrinks are highly preferred as optimal strength compared to its alternatives.

The global heat shrink bands market has witnessed tremendous growth on the backdrop of increasing demand from the food and beverage industry. Heat shrink bands are a powerful deterrent to theft and relabeling as they mark assets securely and unambiguously. All of this translates into the significant potential for the heat shrink bands market to grow. Since many manufacturers are gearing up to meet the constant growth in demand by enhancing their heat shrink bands production capacities, the industry is poised to witness steady growth which is likely to lead to a highly attractive market. Heat shrink band manufacturers are therefore looking for down gauging the material expense to produce cost-effective bands that meet the demand without compromising the quality of the product.

Heat Shrink Bands Market: Dynamics

Growing retail sector, particularly in global markets, has led to emergence of modern retail formats that sell wide variety of product categories in bulk quantities. The need to differentiate products on shelves has food packaging converters to offer high quality heat shrink bands that satisfy the packaging and security objectives of their clients operating in retail and food markets.

Increasing demand from preservations food product converters and beverage packaging companies are creating opportunities for heat shrink bands during the forecast period. Manufacturers of heat shrink bands are placing higher importance on the needs of the dynamic young population and developing products that attract them and accomplish attributes such as fun, simplicity, and safety.

However, alternatives such as tamper evident seals and other security seals tends to give tough competition to the heat shrink bands during the forecast period.

Heat Shrink Bands Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material, heat shrink bands can be classified as:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene

PET-G

Others

On the basis of thickness, heat shrink bands can be classified as:

Below 50 micron

50 – 75 micron

75 -100 micron

Above 100 micron

On the basis of end use, heat shrink bands can be classified as:

Food Preservatives Ketchups canned vegetables jams Dressings and condiments Spices Others

Beverages Alcoholic Non Alcoholic

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

Heat Shrink Bands Market: Regional Outlook

The developing countries of Asia Pacific have witnessed rapid growth in the production volume of food preservatives over the last decade. This is attributed to increasing population coupled with dynamic consumer preferences towards on-the-go food items. Countries like Mexico and Brazil are significant consumers of preservatives including sauces, dressings, etc. is likely to give fillip to the heat shrink bands during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to have positive potential in the heat shrink bands owing to high consumption of alcoholic drinks over the forecast period.